Yogurt Market Destine to Reach USD 162.04 billion by 2029 Globally, Size, Share, Industry Growth Rate, Demand & Revenue Outlook Global Yogurt By Type (Flavoured, Non-Flavoured), Form (Conventional Yogurt, Greek Yogurt, Set Yogurt, Frozen Yogurt, Yogurt Drinks, Others), Fat Content (Regular, Low Fat, Fat Free), Packaging (Plastic Bottles, Tetra Packs, Others), Distribution Channel (Direct Selling/Wholesale, Retail Sales) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029.

Recent Development

Danone’s “Silk” brand will launch a plant-based Greek yogurt in 2021. They announced that after several years of research and development, the company has launched its new silk Greek yogurt in four flavours: strawberry, blueberry, vanilla, and lemon.

Lactalis India entered the yogurt category in 2021 with the launch of Lactel Turbo, a yogurt drink priced at INR 15.

Chobani will launch a portfolio of nutritional foods and drinks in 2020, including Probiotic Drinks and Lactose-Free Greek Yogurt Chobani Probiotic.

Market Analysis and Size

The primary factor driving the market in the medium term increased consumer preference for non-dairy, low-calorie, high-protein, and healthier desserts. Furthermore, the growing popularity of low-fat yogurt and the introduction of healthy product variants in various flavours are likely to provide consumers looking for a healthy alternative to desserts with ample options. Furthermore, busy lifestyles and health and wellness concerns drive consumers to choose convenient yogurt as meal replacements.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the yogurt market was valued at USD 107.2 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 162.04 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 5.30% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and consumer behaviour.

Report scope and Market Segmentation

REPORT METRIC DETAILS Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2020 (Customizable to 2014 – 2019) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion, Volumes in Units, Pricing in USD Segments Covered Type (Flavoured, Non Flavoured), Form (Conventional Yogurt, Greek Yogurt, Set Yogurt, Frozen Yogurt, Yogurt Drinks, Others), Fat Content (Regular, Low Fat, Fat Free), Packaging (Plastic Bottles, Tetra Packs, Others), Distribution Channel (Direct Selling/Wholesale, Retail Sales) Countries Covered U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America Market Players Covered Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (Denmark), Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd (Japan), Nestlé (Switzerland), DuPont (U.S.), MORINAGA & CO., L.T.D. (Japan), BioGaia AB (Sweden), Protexin (U.K.), Daflorn Probiotics U.K. (U.K.), DANONE (France), Yakult USA Inc. (U.S.), Deerland Enzymes, Inc. (U.S.), UAS Laboratories (U.S.), Goerlich Pharma GmbH (Germany), SANZYME BIOLOGICS PVT. LTD. (India), D.S.M. (Netherlands), NutraScience Labs (U.S.), Kerry Group plc (Ireland), Lallemand Inc. (Canada), Lonza (Switzerland), Winclove Probiotics (Netherlands), Probi (Sweden) Opportunities Expansion of the retail market in various regions

Rising demand for yogurt in developing countries due to rising disposable income and increased health awareness

Availability of wide variety of plant based and organic yogurt flavours

Market Definition

Yogurt is a food that is made by bacterial fermentation of milk. It is consumed in many different forms, including beverage, dessert, snacks, protein-rich sports drink, meal replacement, and others. It promotes healthy digestion, lowers the risk of type 2 diabetes, protects against colorectal cancer, and boosts the immune system. The market is expanding as people become more aware of the health benefits of yogurt.

Yogurt Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising popularity of low-fat desserts

The rising popularity of low-fat, low-sugar desserts will propel the yogurt market. Furthermore, rising demand for refreshing ice cream alternatives by children and rising consumer health awareness are macroeconomic factors that positively impact the global yogurt market.

Rising disposable income and rising urbanisation

Aside from that, the introduction of yogurt in a variety of exotic flavours such as blueberry, raspberry, mango, and strawberry, as well as its widespread availability through various online and offline retail channels, are driving up global sales. Furthermore, key players are investing significantly in innovative packaging solutions, such as squeezable tubes and containers with anti-choking caps, creating a positive outlook for the market.

Opportunity

Other factors driving market growth include expanding the retail market in various regions and lowering lactose content for lactose-intolerant people who want to consume dairy products. Yakult, Danone, Nestle, and Chobani are among the major players spreading awareness and promoting yogurt consumption. Conversely, rising demand for yogurt in developing countries due to rising disposable income and increased health awareness is expected to provide numerous opportunities for global market development.

The yogurt market is segmented on the basis of type, form, fat content, packaging and distribution channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Type

Flavoured

Non-flavoured

Form

Conventional Yogurt

Greek Yogurt

Set Yogurt

Frozen Yogurt

Yogurt Drinks

Others

Fat content

Regular

Low Fat

Fat Free

Packaging

Plastic Bottles

Tetra Packs

Others

Distribution channel

Direct Selling/Wholesale

Retail Sales

On the Basis of Region

The report is mainly segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth rate of Yogurt Market in these regions, from 2022 to 2029, covering:

U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K.

Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe

China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand

Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Table of Content

Global Yogurt Market Research Report

Market Overview Global Economic Impact on Industry (COVID Impact Analysis) Global Market Competition by Key players Global Yogurt Market Forecast (2022-2029) Global Revenue (Value), volume, Price Trend by Type Global Yogurt Market Analysis by Application Market Effect Factors Analysis Research Findings and Conclusion Appendix – Methodology/Research Approach, Market Share Estimation, Data Source, Secondary Sources, Primary Sources, and Disclaimer

