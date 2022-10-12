Worldwide Demand For Isophorone Is Expected To Increase At A CAGR Of 4.7% From 2022 To 2032

The global Isophorone Market is currently valued at US$ 4.03 billion and is expected to grow to US$ 6.12 billion by the end of 2032. From 2022 to 2032, global demand for clay absorbers is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2%.

Residential and commercial sectors are expected to drive sales of oil-only clay absorbers in the coming years, owing to their ease of use and transport. Oil-only clay absorbers’ environmentally friendly and natural mineral properties are expected to drive overall market growth over the next decade.

Isophorone Demand Analysis vs. Market Outlook (2017-2021) (2022-2032)

“Adoption of Isophorone in a Variety of Chemical Products Due to Excellent Solvent Properties”

The isophorone market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2032, according to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider.

Isophorone has excellent solvent capabilities for resins, polymers (natural and synthetic), binders, and a variety of other chemical products. When isophorone comes into contact with the skin, it irritates it and when consumed, it is poisonous.

In the synthesis of organic compounds, it acts as a solvent and an intermediary. In the construction industry, isophorone is used as a corrosion-resistant coating on roads, scaffolding, and sluices. It is an important intermediate in floor sealants and wood stains.

Which Factor Influences Demand for Isophorone the Most?

“Increased Consumer Awareness of Eco-Friendly Products”

Natural leather has been effectively banned in several countries due to growing concerns about animal protection. Due to its applications in artificial leather, stringent government policies, combined with recent scientific advancements, are likely to drive demand for isophorone. The growing demand for paints and coatings around the world is expected to keep isophorone in high demand in the coming years.

Because isophorone is naturally environmentally friendly, rising consumer demand for eco-friendly products, as well as the implementation of stricter government regulations, are driving market growth.

Key Segments Covered in Isophorone Industry Research

By Product Type :

Liquid Condensation

Solid Heterogeneous Catalytic Condensation

By End Use :

Construction

Automobiles

Chemicals & Plastics

Agrochemicals

Paints

Coatings

Adhesives

Inks

Others

By Region :

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Which regions are most likely to generate a lot of money for isophorone suppliers?

“Increased Use in Paints and Coatings, as well as Printing Inks in the Textile and Packaging Sectors in North America and Asia Pacific”

North America holds 34.6% of the global isophorone market. The region’s market is growing due to increased demand for paints and coatings as the region’s construction industry expands rapidly.

North America’s market is expanding as a result of rising isophorone demand from a variety of end-use industries, increased printing ink usage in the textile and packaging sectors, and an increase in both residential and commercial construction projects.

