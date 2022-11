With 9% CAGR, Global Sustainable Palm Oil Market Size to Surpass USD 30,100 Million by 2026 – Comprehensive Research Report by Facts & Factors

Sustainable Palm Oil Market

In “Sustainable Palm Oil Market By Type (Palm Kernel Oil, Crude Palm Oil, and Others), By End-User (Edible Oil, Cosmetics, Surfactants, Bio-diesel, and Others), and By Regions: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2019 – 2026,” Facts and Factors have published their research. According to our data, the global market for sustainable palm oil is currently valued at around USD 15,778 million and is projected to grow to over USD 30,100 million by 2026. From 2020 to 2026, the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of about 9%.

Palm oil is the most widely used vegetable oil in the world because it is practical and economical. However, in tropical nations with oil palm plantations, the rising usage of palm oil has resulted in deforestation and inter-communal strife.

As a result, the demand for sustainable palm oil is increasing. Lipsticks, ice cream, soap, detergents, culinary items, cosmetics, and biofuel are all products that employ high-quality palm oil.

๐‘๐ž๐ช๐ฎ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ ๐ ๐ซ๐ž๐ž ๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ@https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/global-sustainable-palm-oil-market-by-type-palm

๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐’๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐š๐ข๐ง๐š๐›๐ฅ๐ž ๐๐š๐ฅ๐ฆ ๐Ž๐ข๐ฅ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ƒ๐ซ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ

Demand is rising from a variety of end-user industries.

It is possible to use palm oil in personal care goods, transportation fuel, and a variety of foods. During the projection period, it is anticipated that palm oil’s environmental friendliness will support market growth.

๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐’๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐š๐ข๐ง๐š๐›๐ฅ๐ž ๐๐š๐ฅ๐ฆ ๐Ž๐ข๐ฅ ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ข๐œ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง:

The costs of sustainable palm oil are high.

The lack of consumer awareness about sustainable palm oil (SPO) is anticipated to impede the market’s expansion. There are companies that are ignorant of the SPO or sustainability basics.

๐Ž๐ฉ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ž๐ฌ ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ ๐’๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐š๐ข๐ง๐š๐›๐ฅ๐ž ๐๐š๐ฅ๐ฆ ๐Ž๐ข๐ฅ ๐€๐ซ๐จ๐ฎ๐ง๐ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐–๐จ๐ซ๐ฅ๐:

Promotional programs for sustainable palm oil

The market for sustainable palm oil is expected to grow as a result of promising legislative efforts being implemented by emerging economies including China, India, and Europe. The main driver of market expansion is the growing market penetration in top farming nations like Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

๐‘๐ž๐š๐ ๐›๐ฎ๐ฒ๐ง๐จ๐ฐ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ ๐Œ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐ˆ๐ง๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ๐ฆ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง@https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/global-sustainable-palm-oil-market-by-type-palm

๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐๐จ๐ฆ๐ข๐ง๐š๐ง๐œ๐ž ๐›๐ฒ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ:

Due to its expanding use in the food industry, crude palm oil dominates the type segment of the market. Edible oil is another name for crude oil. On the global market for sustainable palm oil, crude oil holds 64% of the market share.

During the forecast period, the Edible Oil category is expected to rule the global Sustainable Palm Oil market. The edible oil market is booming as a result of the rising usage of edible oil in cosmetics, home cleaners, and cookery.

๐“๐ก๐ž ๐ ๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐’๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐š๐ข๐ง๐š๐›๐ฅ๐ž ๐๐š๐ฅ๐ฆ ๐Ž๐ข๐ฅ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ข๐ฌ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐ง๐ญ๐จ:

๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐’๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐š๐ข๐ง๐š๐›๐ฅ๐ž ๐๐š๐ฅ๐ฆ ๐Ž๐ข๐ฅ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ: ๐๐ฒ ๐“๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž

Palm Kernel Oil

Crude Palm Oil

Others

๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐’๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐š๐ข๐ง๐š๐›๐ฅ๐ž ๐๐š๐ฅ๐ฆ ๐Ž๐ข๐ฅ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ: ๐๐ฒ ๐„๐ง๐-๐”๐ฌ๐ž๐ซ

Edible Oil

Cosmetics

Bio-diesel

Surfactants

Others

๐‘๐ž๐ช๐ฎ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ ๐‚๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐จ๐ฆ๐ข๐ณ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง@https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/global-sustainable-palm-oil-market-by-type-palm

๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐’๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐š๐ข๐ง๐š๐›๐ฅ๐ž ๐๐š๐ฅ๐ฆ ๐Ž๐ข๐ฅ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ: ๐๐ฒ ๐‘๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

South-East Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle-East Africa

Facts & Factors

A 2108, Sargam,

Nanded City,

Sinhagad Road,

Pune 411041, India

USA: +1-347-989-3985

Email:ย sales@fnfresearch.com

Web:ย https://www.fnfresearch.com

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds. Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

This release was published on openPR.