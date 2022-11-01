With 9% CAGR, Global Sustainable Palm Oil Market Size to Surpass USD 30,100 Million by 2026 – Comprehensive Research Report by Facts & Factors

Sustainable Palm Oil Market

In “Sustainable Palm Oil Market By Type (Palm Kernel Oil, Crude Palm Oil, and Others), By End-User (Edible Oil, Cosmetics, Surfactants, Bio-diesel, and Others), and By Regions: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2019 – 2026,” Facts and Factors have published their research. According to our data, the global market for sustainable palm oil is currently valued at around USD 15,778 million and is projected to grow to over USD 30,100 million by 2026. From 2020 to 2026, the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of about 9%.

Palm oil is the most widely used vegetable oil in the world because it is practical and economical. However, in tropical nations with oil palm plantations, the rising usage of palm oil has resulted in deforestation and inter-communal strife.

As a result, the demand for sustainable palm oil is increasing. Lipsticks, ice cream, soap, detergents, culinary items, cosmetics, and biofuel are all products that employ high-quality palm oil.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐥𝐦 𝐎𝐢𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬

Demand is rising from a variety of end-user industries.

It is possible to use palm oil in personal care goods, transportation fuel, and a variety of foods. During the projection period, it is anticipated that palm oil’s environmental friendliness will support market growth.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐥𝐦 𝐎𝐢𝐥 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

The costs of sustainable palm oil are high.

The lack of consumer awareness about sustainable palm oil (SPO) is anticipated to impede the market’s expansion. There are companies that are ignorant of the SPO or sustainability basics.

𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐥𝐦 𝐎𝐢𝐥 𝐀𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝:

Promotional programs for sustainable palm oil

The market for sustainable palm oil is expected to grow as a result of promising legislative efforts being implemented by emerging economies including China, India, and Europe. The main driver of market expansion is the growing market penetration in top farming nations like Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐛𝐲 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭:

Due to its expanding use in the food industry, crude palm oil dominates the type segment of the market. Edible oil is another name for crude oil. On the global market for sustainable palm oil, crude oil holds 64% of the market share.

During the forecast period, the Edible Oil category is expected to rule the global Sustainable Palm Oil market. The edible oil market is booming as a result of the rising usage of edible oil in cosmetics, home cleaners, and cookery.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐥𝐦 𝐎𝐢𝐥 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨:

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐥𝐦 𝐎𝐢𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞

Palm Kernel Oil

Crude Palm Oil

Others

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐥𝐦 𝐎𝐢𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝-𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫

Edible Oil

Cosmetics

Bio-diesel

Surfactants

Others

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐥𝐦 𝐎𝐢𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

South-East Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle-East Africa

