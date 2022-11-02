With 8% CAGR, DNA Forensics Market Size Worth USD 3.7 Billion by 2027 – Comprehensive Research Report by Facts & Factors

DNA Forensics Market

Facts and Influences “DNA Forensics Market By Source (Hair, Blood, Bones, and Others), By Technique (Short Tandem Repeats (STR) Analysis, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), and Restriction Fragment Length Polymorphism (RFLP)), By Application (Healthcare, Biodefense, Law Enforcement, and Others), And Regions – Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2021 – 2026,” is a recent report from Market Research. The analysis estimates that the global market for DNA forensics will be worth over USD 2.1 billion in 2020 and will generate USD 3.7 billion in revenue by 2027, with a CAGR of roughly 8% over that period.

In addition, rising security concerns at national and international airports, as well as an increase in crimes such as kidnappings, killings, terrorist infiltration, bomb attacks, and sexual assaults, will all contribute to the market’s expansion between 2019 and 2027.

It appears that the desire for adopting new tools & systems for forensics as a result of information technology advancements will direct the business’s focus during the projection period. Additionally, the widespread use of digital forensics by police officers and law enforcement organizations to identify crimes will fuel market growth over the projected timeframe. However, the DNA forensics industry will be hindered by the high cost of forensic devices and a lack of experts in the DNA forensic vertical or domain.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

Some of the key players participating in the global DNA Forensics market include Agilent Technologies, Inc., EasyDNA, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, GE Healthcare, Illumina, Inc., LGC Limited, Thermo Fischer Scientific, Inc., QIAGEN, Promega Corporation, and others.

𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐃𝐍𝐀 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐬:

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐍𝐀 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐁𝐲 𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

Hair

Blood

Bones

Others

Short Tandem Repeats (STR) Analysis

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Restriction Fragment Length Polymorphism (RFLP)

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐍𝐀 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

Healthcare

Biodefense

Law Enforcement

Others

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐍𝐀 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

