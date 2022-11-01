With 4.8% CAGR, Specialty Chemicals Market Size Worth USD 825.9 Billion by 2026 – Comprehensive Research Report by Facts & Factors

Specialty Chemicals Market

It was written by Facts and Factors and is titled “Specialty Chemicals Market By Product (Specialty Polymers, Institutional & Industrial Cleaners, Electronics Chemicals, Rubber Processing Chemicals, Flavors & Fragrances, Construction Chemicals, Food & Feed Additives, Cosmetic Chemicals, Oilfield Chemicals, Mining Chemicals, Pharmaceutical & Nutraceutical Additives, Plastic Additives, Printing Inks, Coatings, Adhe Our estimate indicates that the global market for specialty chemicals would be worth roughly USD 595.2 billion in 2020 and USD 825.9 billion by 2026. From 2021 to 2026, the Specialty Chemicals market is projected to grow at a CAGR of about 4.8%.

Specialty chemicals are frequently referred to as performance chemicals, effect chemicals, or specialty. The chemical product offers a diverse array of impacts that different productions rely on. Chemicals are used in things like cosmetics, cars, agrichemicals, food, surfactants, cleaning products, specialty coatings, paint, pharmaceuticals, antioxidants, paper chemicals, and scents, among other things.

Based on their performance and intended usage, the materials are chosen. Specialty chemicals enhance production procedures and are utilized as product ingredients. Understanding the chemical makeup and characteristics of their application is crucial since specialty chemical creation relies on technical and performance factors. The potential impact on human health and the environment must also be considered.

Electronic chemicals, surfactants, specialty polymers, flavors and perfumes, and industrial and institutional cleaners make up the largest category of specialty chemicals in the world, with a market share of over 36% in 2018. Over the past few years, specialty chemical manufacturers in India have noticed a rapid increase in demand for their goods. One of the key reasons for the expanding construction sector is the increased need for adhesives and sealants. For the duration of the analysis, China and India are predicted to considerably drive this segment’s growth.

Specialty polymers, industrial and institutional (I&I) cleaners, construction chemicals, electronic chemicals, flavors and fragrances, agrichemicals, cleaning supplies, additives, lubricants, and others are the different types of specialty chemicals that are divided into separate segments on the basis of type. To give polymers the necessary properties, specialization is utilized. The specialty chemical industry is being driven by the rising types of specialized polymers used in the electronics, medical, automotive, cosmetics, and construction industries. The demand for I&I cleaning chemicals is anticipated to increase as people become more concerned about food safety and infectious diseases.

According to application, the market for specialty chemicals is divided into the following submarkets: oil and gas exploitation, food and beverage, electrical and electronics, construction, motor vehicles, paper and pulp, plastics, cleaning and cosmetics, food and beverage, and others. The lifestyle changes brought on by the use of cleaning products and cosmetics, particularly in emerging countries, have emerged as the main force behind the expansion of this market. In the upcoming years, this Application segment will also experience a noticeable increase.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

The key market participants for the global specialty chemicals market are Solvay AG, Evonik Industries AG, Clariant AG, Akzo Nobel N.V., BASF SE, Kemira Oyj, LANXESS AG, Croda International plc., Huntsman International LLC, The Lubrizol Corporation, Albemarle Corporation, Dow, Inc., Sumimoto Industries, Ashland LLC, Henkel Ag & Co KGAA., and 3M, among others.

𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐲 𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐬:

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐲 𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

Specialty Polymers

Institutional & Industrial Cleaners

Electronics Chemicals

Rubber Processing Chemicals

Flavors & Fragrances

Construction Chemicals

Food & Feed Additives

Cosmetic Chemicals

Oilfield Chemicals

Mining Chemicals

Pharmaceutical & Nutraceutical Additives

Plastic Additives

Printing Inks

Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants, And Elastomers (CASE)

Catalysts

Water Treatment Chemicals

Corrosion Inhibitors

Flame Retardants

Others

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐲 𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

South-East Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle-East Africa

𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐌𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐝𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲

Facts and Factors research uses an analytical approach to assist users in gaining a solid understanding of the overall market. The global revenue for the market over the projection period of 2022-2028 is derived using a top-down and bottom-up approach where the sale of products is calculated at the regional as well as country level. The specialized research analysts conducted extensive primary and secondary research to collect validated information. During secondary research, analyst focuses on authenticating data sources such as company annual reports, SEC filing, investor presentations, articles, journals, and news channels news to construct the market number. All this information is validated through comprehensive primary research to validate the secondary research data with industry experts.

