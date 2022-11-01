With 3% CAGR, Capric Acid Market Size Worth USD 290 Million by 2026 – Comprehensive Research Report by Facts & Factors

Capric Acid Market

The global capric acid market was estimated to be worth USD 235 million in 2019 according to the Facts and Factors report “Capric Acid Market By Source (Animal, Plant) and By End-Users (Food & Beverages, Industrial Chemicals, Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals and Others): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020-2026.” By 2026, the market is projected to increase at a CAGR of 3% and reach about USD 290 million.

The extraction of capric acid from both plants and animals. 10% or so of the capric acid in coconut oil is capric acid. While goat milk has 15% or so capric acid. There are numerous uses for capric acid. During the anticipated period, the capric acid market is anticipated to be driven by demand for capric acid from the food and beverage industry, pharmaceutical sector, and perfume and smell industry.

The pharmaceutical industry’s growing demand for capric acid is a major factor in its growth. The healthcare sector has experienced significant recent growth, and it is anticipated that this growth will continue in the years to come. The population is now more dependent on medications and pharmaceuticals as a result of lifestyle changes. Another significant reason driving capric acid sales globally is anticipated to be the rising demand from the fragrance industry. A luxury consumer commodity that is consistently consumed in both developed and developing countries is perfume. As a result, the fragrance and perfume industries saw enormous expansion.

The market is divided into types such as plants and animals depending on the type. Capric acid is mostly obtained from the coconut in plants. 10% of capric acid can be found in coconut oil. Furthermore, milk from cows and goats both contains capric acid. It is anticipated that there will be a sizable demand for the capric acid produced by the plant during the anticipated time. Capric acid is divided into categories such as medicines, industrial chemicals, food & beverages, personal care, and others, according to an application. Capric acid is employed as a flavoring additive in the food and beverage industry and in anti-diabetic medications, which is anticipated to drive market growth during the anticipated period.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐝 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 Henan Eastar, Oleocomm International Ltd., Chemseed, Acidchem, Ecogreen, Chemical Associates, Inc., and Others.

𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐀𝐜𝐢𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐬:

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐀𝐜𝐢𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

Animal

Plant

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐀𝐜𝐢𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

Food & Beverages

Industrial Chemicals

Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Others

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐀𝐜𝐢𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

The UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

