With 12%CAGR, Global Biofertilizers Market Size to Surpass USD 4.3 Billion by 2026 – Comprehensive Research Report by Facts & Factors

Biofertilizers Market

Findings from Facts and Factors report “Biofertilizers Market By Type (Phosphate Solubilizing & Mobilizing Biofertilizers, Nitrogen-Fixing Biofertilizers, Potassium Solubilizing & Mobilizing Biofertilizers, and Others), By Form (Carrier-Based and Liquid), By Crop Type (Fruits & Vegetables, Pulses & Oilseeds By 2026, the market is projected to develop at a CAGR of close to 12% and reach close to USD 4.3 billion.

Biofertilizers are solid or liquid mixtures made up of specific strains of dormant or active microorganisms that eventually aid agricultural plants in absorbing nutrient-rich soil particles. In addition, the microbes convert the complicated, indigestible components into a form that plants can easily absorb.

The soil microflora has been deteriorating due to the overuse of chemical fertilizers, which will eventually result in non-fertile land. In addition to reducing soil fertility, chemical powders and sprays also contaminate water bodies through irrigation water. As a result, farmers and a number of important agricultural sectors have been gradually switching to organic farming methods.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐚𝐧 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 @https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/global-biofertilizers-market-by-type-phosphate-solubilizing-mobilizing-681

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐛𝐢𝐨𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝𝐰𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐢𝐬 𝐧𝐨𝐰 𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐨𝐫𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐥𝐢𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐝 𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐫𝐬.

Since microorganisms have a far longer shelf life than carrier-based biofertilizers (biofertilizers in solid form), farmers have thus far preferred liquid biofertilizers over these goods. In addition to having a longer shelf life, liquid biofertilizers are also more affordable and practical, which has accelerated the global acceptance of the product form segment.

𝐈𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐲𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐬, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 “𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐠𝐞𝐧-𝐟𝐢𝐱𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐛𝐢𝐨𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐫𝐬” 𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧.

The growth of plants and the germination of seeds both depend heavily on nitrogen. In addition to accumulating and converting nitrogen into a form that plants can absorb, the nitrogen-fixing bacteria included in biofertilizers also produce secondary compounds that encourage root growth. Both leguminous and non-leguminous crops benefit from the increased yield provided by these nitrogen-fixing biofertilizers. As a result, it is projected that this particular type segment will dominate the worldwide biofertilizers market in the years to come.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐛𝐢𝐨𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 Rizobacter Argentina S.A, Kiwa-Biotech, International Panacea Limited, Novozymes A/S, and Symborg, among others.

𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐛𝐮𝐲𝐧𝐨𝐰 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧@https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/global-biofertilizers-market-by-type-phosphate-solubilizing-mobilizing-681

𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐛𝐢𝐨𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐬:

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐁𝐢𝐨𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

Phosphate solubilizing & mobilizing biofertilizers

Nitrogen-fixing biofertilizers

Potassium solubilizing & mobilizing biofertilizers

Others

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐁𝐢𝐨𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐦 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

Carrier-based

Liquid

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐁𝐢𝐨𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐂𝐫𝐨𝐩 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

Fruits & vegetables

Pulses & Oilseeds

Cereals & grains

Others

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐁𝐢𝐨𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐞 𝐎𝐟 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

Seed Treatment

Soil Treatment

Foliar treatment

Root dipping

Seedling root treatment

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐁𝐢𝐨𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

The UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧@https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/global-biofertilizers-market-by-type-phosphate-solubilizing-mobilizing-681

𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐰𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐨:

What opportunities do the vendors in the biofertilizers market have in store for the future?

What does the market environment look like?

Which new innovations are anticipated to affect the performance of the biofertilizers market?

What are the main dynamics and trends?

Which laws will have an influence on the sector?

Which market will have the biggest room for expansion between 2022 and 2028?

Where will long-term development occur most frequently?

Who are the most well-known merchants, and what percentage of the market do they control?

What new developments or technologies are driving the global market for biofertilizers?

Facts & Factors

A 2108, Sargam,

Nanded City,

Sinhagad Road,

Pune 411041, India

USA: +1-347-989-3985

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds. Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

This release was published on openPR.