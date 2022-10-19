Wine Bag-in-Box Market Insights by Size, Status and Forecast 2031

The Wine Bag-in-Box Market is the container for the storage and transportation of wine which is usually made up of plastic and several layers of the metalized film which is fitted inside the corrugated fibreboard box. When compared to the glass wine bottles, the wine bag-in-box is handy during picnics and parties which are no risk of breaking and can be easily sealed any time after use. The bag is fixed inside the corrugated fibreboard box which is attached with the tap located outside the box which allows easy dispensing of the required amount of the beverage by the consumer. These bags are not only lightweight, compact, and convenient but also protect the wine from UV light and oxygen while ensuring superior quality and product taste. The bag inside the box is air-tight and flexible hence results in preserving the organoleptic properties of wine for a longer time.

Wine Bag-in-Box Market: Dynamics

Wine Bag-in-Box is easy to transport and has low logistics cost compared to conventional wine glass bottles. The larger printing area on the box also allows the manufacturer the maximum marketing of the brand. The wine bag-in-box also saves space and have low transportation cost associated owing to the less weight as compared to the conventional wine glass bottles. The bag-in-box has no risk associated with the breaking or tearing of the bag as compared to the glass bottle and once opened it can be resealed again. Once the bag is opened it helps the product keep fresh for a longer time, around four to six weeks, as compared to the glass bottles. The plastic bag and the cardboard box allow the easy recycling of the product as compared to the conventional wine glass bottle.

Wine Bag-in-Box Market: Regional Outlook

Based on the region, the Wine Bag-in-Box market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA Region. The North American region is forecasted to witness growth in the wine bag-in-box market owing to the increase in the production and consumption of alcoholic beverages like wine, etc. The increasing demand for sustainable packaging is also propelling the demand for the wine bag-in-box market. The changing lifestyle of the people and the growth in the manufacturers manufacturing wine along with the entry of the small/local players in the market is expected to boost the market for wine bag-in-box.

Wine Bag-in-Box Market: Key Players

Some of the Wine Bag-in-Box manufacturers are; Liquibox, Smurfit Kappa, Scholle IPN, Amcor plc, Montibox, STI-Gustav Starbernack GmbH, DS Smith Plc, Optopack Ltd., Parish Manufacturing Inc., and Aran Group, Rapak, and others are involved in offering Wine Bag-in-Box for different applications.

Key Players for ASIAN Market:

Rapak Asia Pacific

Shanghai Forest Packaging Holding Co., Ltd.

Qingdao Haide Packaging Co., Ltd.

The report wine bag-in-box market is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on the paper and plastic packaging market segments and geographies.

Regional Analysis Includes-

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

