Window Blinds Market 2022: SWOT Analysis by Top Key Vendors, Demand and Forecast Research till 2029

Market Analysis and Size

The real estate industry has grown rapidly in recent years, increasing the value of residential construction. As the number of houses grows, so does the demand for window coverings, which drives up the demand for window blinds. Increased household spending is also a key factor driving the window blind market.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the window blinds market was valued at USD 2.65 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 3.57 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and consumer behaviour.

Report Scope and Market Segmentation

REPORT METRIC DETAILS Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2020 (Customizable to 2014 – 2019) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion, Volumes in Units, Pricing in USD Segments Covered Product Type (Horizontal Blinds, Verticals Blinds, Roman Blinds, Roll up Blinds), Window Pan Operation (Manually Operated Blinds, Electronically Operated Blinds), Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), Distribution Channel (Hypermarket/Supermarket, Specialty Stores, Independent Retailers, Online Sales) Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA) Market Players Covered Hunter Douglas (U.S.), Springs Window Fashions, LLC. (U.S.), Hillarys (U.S.), Ching Feng Home Fashions Co. Ltd. (Taiwan), Advanced Window Products (U.S.), QMotion UK (U.K.), Stevens (Scotland) Ltd. (U.K.), Budget Blinds, LLC (Canada), Elite Window Fashions (Canada), Innovative Openings (U.S.), Canadian Blind Manufacturing Inc. (Canada), Rainbow Blinds & Fabrics Ltd. (U.K.), Jasno (Netherlands), Stoneside (U.S.), 3 Day Blinds (U.S.), Newell Brands (U.S.) Opportunities Launching new products

Product quality, shapes, and other innovations play a significant role in attracting a consumer base

Increasing number of mergers

Market Definition

Blinds are window coverings made of several long horizontal or vertical slats of various hard materials such as wood, plastic, and metal. These slates are connected by cords that run through the blind vanes. As the blind is lowered, these vanes or slats fall down and can also be pulled to the side of a window to stack lengthwise.

Global Window Blinds Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing trend of smart homes and rising home renovation projects around the world

The growing popularity of smart homes and the increase in infrastructure development worldwide are expected to drive the window blinds market during the forecast period. Additionally, residential building interior design changes are boosting the window blinds market. Residential remodelling and replacement may continue to account for the majority of blinds demand, as homeowners replace older blinds with newer products that provide improved visuals or functionality.

Availability of Window Blinds in various retail channels and stores

The distribution channel is very important in the disbursement of products and reaching the masses. As a result of their active participation in market expansion, manufacturers’ distribution channels become top priorities, necessitating the need to diversify them.

Window blinds are available in a variety of offline and online stores. Supermarkets/hypermarkets and convenience stores facilitate the availability in the market. With increased internet and smartphone usage, e-commerce platforms are gaining popularity, which has resulted in increased demand generation for blinds from the online segment. As a result, the market tends to grow.

Opportunity

The market’s leading players are constantly launching new products to effectively retain existing customers and target potential customers. Product quality, shapes, and other innovations play a significant role in attracting a consumer base. Consumer preferences change as new styles and trends emerge, resulting in product modifications. As a result, the market thrives with new product launches and is expected to grow in the coming years.

