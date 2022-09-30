WI-FI Chipset Market Latest Innovation, Upcoming Trends, Top Companies, Growth, Regional Analysis and Forecast by 2028

Data Bridge Market Research in its report titled of WI-FI Chipset Market offers comprehensive insights and detailed research on this market. The report covers the key factors that are propelling the growth of the WI-FI Chipset market, untapped lucrative opportunities for manufacturers, latest trends and latest developments that are shaping the growth of the market and other valuable insights across different market segments.

Growing focus on the technological advancements by the major manufacturers, rising up gradation of existing infrastructure with advanced systems, and increasing need for robust network connectivity and adoption of Wi-Fi solutions by the various end user verticals such as education, healthcare and life sciences, and retail and e- commerce, banking financial services and insurance (BFSI), and IT and telecom are the major factors attributable to the growth of WI-FI chipset market. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the WI-FI chipset market will exhibit a CAGR of 6.90% for the forecast period of 2021-2028. Therefore, the WI-FI chipset market value would rocket up to USD 24.15 billion by 2028.

Rising globalization and growth in the number of small scale industries aiming to adopt high speed network connectivity will emerge as the major WI-FI chipset market growth driving factor. Growing penetration of consumer electronic gadgets like smartphones, laptops and others, surging demand for automated industrial services and solutions and rising number of end user industries especially in the developing economies will further aggravate the WI-FI chipset market value. Growing expenditure to undertake research and development proficiencies and rising adoption of internet of things technology will further carve the way for the growth of the WI-FI chipset market.

However, dearth of knowledge and technological expertise will act as a growth restraint for the WI-FI chipset market. Growing cases of data leaks and rising security concerns will further dampen the growth rate of the WI-FI chipset market. Large scale technological limitations in the underdeveloped economies will further challenge the WI-FI chipset market growth rate.

Leading Key Players Operating in the WI-FI Chipset Market Includes:

The major players covered in the WI-FI chipset market report are Intel Corporation, Broadcom, STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments Incorporated., Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Microsoft, Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., SAP, ABB, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, Siemens, Hitachi Vantara Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Oracle, Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC, PERASO TECHNOLOGIES INC., MediaTek Inc. and Celeno Communications among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Key Market Segments:

On the basis of device, the WI-FI chipset market is segmented into tablet, connected home devices, smartphones, PCs, access point equipment and others.

On the basis of band, the WI-FI chipset market is segmented into single band, dual band and tri band.

On the basis of WI-FI standard, the WI-FI chipset market is segmented into 802.11AY, 802.11AD, 802.11AX, 802.11AC, WAVE 1, 802.11AC, WAVE 2, 802.11B, 802.11G and 802.11N.

On the basis of MIMO configuration, the WI-FI chipset market is segmented into SU-MIMO, MU-MIMO, 1X1 MU-MIMO, 2X2 MU-MIMO, 3X3 MU-MIMO, 4X4 MU-MIMO, and 8X8 MU-MIMO.

WI-FI Chipset Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The countries covered in the WI-FI Chipset market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Belgium, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, United Arab Emirate, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Israel, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in market regulation that impact the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter’s five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Key questions answered in the report:

Which are the five top players of the WI-FI Chipset market?

How will the WI-FI Chipset market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the WI-FI Chipset market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the WI-FI Chipset market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the WI-FI Chipset market throughout the forecast period?

