Wearable Electrocardiography (ECG) Devices Market Size In 2022 : Demand Forecast and Revenue Analysis with Top Countries Data, Global Forecast to 2030

The global wearable electrocardiography (ECG) devices market was valued at USD 12,119.3 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 58,071.9 Million by the year 2027 with a CAGR of 25.5%. The market also accounted for 32,574.5 thousand units in 2020.

The research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global WEARABLE ELECTROCARDIOGRAPHY (ECG) DEVICES market, with particular attention paid to its key players and their business strategies, geographic development, market segmentation, competitive environment, production, pricing, and cost structure.

The report studies each area of the essential components of the global market. It also covers the driving forces, constraints, trends, and opportunities of the market.

The report’s qualitative and quantitative analysis will assist businesses in conducting extensive research on the global market. It also highlights the SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and Porter’s five strengths in the worldwide market.

The major companies in the global WEARABLE ELECTROCARDIOGRAPHY (ECG) DEVICES market are examined in terms of their market shares, most recent innovations, new product introductions, collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and the markets they target.

The leading players in the market are:

Key players operating in the global wearable electrocardiography (ECG) devices market include Apple, Samsung, Fitbit, Alivecor, Qardio, Inc., and VivaLNK, among others. The approximate market share of the top 3 major players is near about 99.6%. These market players are involved in new product launches, partnerships, and mergers & acquisitions to strengthen their market presence. For instance, in July 2021, Apple launched version 7.6 for watchOS for users of Apple Smartwatch. One of the major changes of this version is the ECG app support and irregular rate notifications in 30 more countries.

The research explores the products and applications through a thorough analysis of their product portfolios. Additionally, it offers helpful advice for both established and emerging market participants.

The global market is extremely fragmented, and the major players have employed a variety of techniques to enhance their market share, including new product releases, expansion, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others.

The market shares of the international markets in Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa are included in the research.

The segmentation of the worldwide market is the main focus. Cross-segment growth enables precise estimates and forecasts of sales in terms of volume and value for the years 2022–2030.

The global market segmentation focuses on

By Product,

Smartwatch

Smart Band

Pocket ECG Monitor

ECG Patch

Others

The smartwatch segment is expected to hold the largest market share of around 99% owing to its high product penetration. The US market for ECG patches is expected to reach about 25 thousand units by 2027 owing to growing focus of market players on this segment.

By Brand,

Apple (series 4,5,6)

Samsung (galaxy watch 3, active 2)

Fitbit (sense)

Alivecor (kardialMobile6) and others

The Apple (series 4,5,6) segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share owing to rising demand for apple smart watches for ECG monitoring. The Alivecor (kardialMobile6) and others market segment is expected to witness the fastest growth rate of approximately 32% owing to their low cost as compared to other brands.

By Frequency,

Continuous

Episodic

Adhoc

The continuous segment is estimated to hold the largest value share due to its rising demand. In China, the episodic segment is expected to surpass a market volume size of 10 thousand units by 2024.

By End User,

Individual User

Hospitals & Clinics

Homecare

Others

The hospitals and clinics segment is estimated to account for a market size of USD 1.1 million by 2027 in Japan. The homecare segment is also expected to witness significant growth rate owing to the rising awareness regarding wearable ECG devices

Regional Overview

On a regional basis, the global wearable electrocardiography (ECG) devices market is segmented into U.S., Europe, China, Japan, and the Rest of the World.

The U.S. is anticipated to hold the largest market share of around 35% owing to the presence of major market players in the country. These players include Apple, Fitbit, Alivecor, and Qardio, Inc., among others. China is expected to witness a growth rate of around 26.6% owing to growing demand for these devices.

Key Factors Studied in the Report are:

This section includes output and production value predictions for both the worldwide industry and important regional markets.

This section includes projections for global and regional markets for consumption and consumption value.

It performs a thorough analysis of the worldwide market’s consumers, distributors, sales channels, and value chains.

