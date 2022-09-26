Waterproofing Membrane Market Trends, Scenario, Regional Analysis, Demand, Involved Companies and Forecast by 2029

Market Definition

Waterproofing membranes provide excellent suitability for wall protection as the materials is placed in a thin layer over another material avoid contact with water. These products exhibit tear resistance avert the water leakage or infiltration; provide a degree of strength, resistance to differential movement and flexibility, thereby providing the strength to the building structures.

Global Waterproofing Membrane Market was valued at USD 35.31 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 53.78 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and climate chain scenario.

Over the last few years, the increase in construction activities across industries, primarily in developing economies, can be attributed to the growth of the waterproofing membrane market. The market is also being boosted by rising demand for waterproofing membranes in the waste and water management sectors.

Competitive Landscape and Waterproofing Membrane Market Share Analysis

The waterproofing membrane market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to waterproofing membrane market.

Some of the major players operating in the waterproofing membrane market are

Carlisle Companies Inc. (U.S.)

DOW (U.S.)

Firestone Building Products Company (U.S.)

SOPREMA Group (France)

BASF SE (Germany)

MBCC Group (Germany)

Sika AG (Switzerland)

EverGuard TPO Walkway Roll (U.S.)

Johns Manville (U.S.)

Minerals Technologies Inc. (U.S

Fosroc, Inc. (U.K.)

GCP Applied Technologies, Inc., (U.S.)

Mapei S.p.A(Italy)

Renolit SE (Germany).

COVID-19 Impact on Waterproofing Membrane Market

The recent outbreak of coronavirus had a negative impact on the waterproofing membrane market. The construction industry has suffered as a result of various country lockdowns and logistical constraints. Supply chain disruptions, workforce unavailability, logistical constraints, limited component availability, demand drop, low company liquidity, and manufacturing shutdown due to lockdown in various countries have all harmed the industry. During this period of crisis, raw material suppliers and other related businesses are being forced to rethink their strategies in order to cater to this industry. As a result of the pandemic, residential and commercial construction has come to a halt. During this crisis period, demand for waterproofing membranes is expected to be low to medium. Major issues include order shipment delays, supply chain constraints, manpower and equipment shortages, and material shortages. As a result, the market was negatively impacted due to the pandemic.

On the flip side, following the end of the crisis, the market is expected to recover, and demand for waterproofing membranes is expected to rise. The pandemic has increased the demand for construction activities in the healthcare sector. A surge in demand for new hospitals and care facilities has given the construction industry some stability, propelling the waterproofing membranes market.

Recent Development

In March 2020, In Sarnen, Switzerland, Sika opened a new production facility for the SikaProof structural waterproofing membrane. This expansion investment will increase manufacturing efficiency and allow the company to serve a rapidly growing market.Global Waterproofing Membrane Market Scope

The waterproofing membrane market is segmented on the basis of raw material, type, usage and application. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Raw Material

Polymers

Bitumen

Polymer modified cement

Others

Type

Liquid Applied Membranes

Sheet Based Membranes

Usage

Refurbishment

New construction

Application

Roofing and Walls

Building Structures

Waste and Water Management

Mining Application

Tunnel Liners

Bridges and Highways

OthersWaterproofing Membrane Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The waterproofing membrane market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, raw material, type, usage and application as referenced above.

The countries covered in the waterproofing membrane market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the market in terms of market share and market revenue and will continue to flourish its dominance during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The market growth over this region is attributed to the rise in the infrastructural developments and rise in the construction activities within the region.

Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, is estimated to show lucrative growth over the forecast period of 2022-2029, due to the increase in warehouse construction for the region’s healthcare, retail, and automotive application industries .

