Water Dispensers Market 2022 -Industry Dynamic, Demand Analysis, Statistics, Trends and Opportunities to 2029 Global Water Dispensers Market, By Type (Direct Piping/Point Of Use, Bottled Water Dispensers), Cooling Capacity (2 Ltr/Hr, 3 Ltr/Hr, 5 Ltr/Hr, More Than 5 Ltr/Hr), Storage Capacity (20 liters, 40 liters, 80 liters, 120 liters, 150 liters, 380 liters, Others), Dimension (315X330X490 MM, 400X400X1060 MM, 440X440X1185 MM, 665X485X1210 MM, 755X575X1240 MM, 812X612X1210 MM and others), Water Type (Combined, Hot Water, Cold Water, Normal Water), Color (Black, Silver, White, Others), Compartment-Type Water Cooler (With Refrigerated Compartment, Without Refrigerated Compartment), Distribution Channel (Direct, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, E-Commerce, Others), Filtration Technology (Osmosis, Filtration cartridge), by components (Electro valves, Flow meters, Soda regulation screws, Pressure switches/transducers, Quick adapter tubes, Anti flood devices, Water Pressure Regulator, Drip Tray, Puncture Tube Pencil Needle, Others), Application (Residential, Corporate Offices, Schools/University Hospitals, Hotels, Restaurants and Bars, Industrial, Others) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029.

Global Water Dispensers Market Analysis and Size

Over the recent years, the surging public awareness of the value of clean water and the economic expansion in emerging countries, particularly in Asia-Pacific, has largely boosted the market’s growth for water dispensers. Furthermore, with various technological advancements that increase the ability to treat water while lowering prices the market is estimated to gain traction over the forecasted period. Over the anticipated period, the scenario is producing promising sales prospects for participants in the worldwide water dispensers market.

Global Water dispensers Market was valued at USD 2,655.29 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 4,914.75 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The “osmosis” accounts for the largest filtration technology segment in the water dispensers market as it offers high efficiency in terms of water purification and can typically remove up to 99% of most of the mineral contaminants. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and consumer behaviour.

Global Water Dispensers Market Definition

A water dispenser, commonly referred to as a water cooler is a device that cools and distributes water. It is connected to the mains and provides a continuous stream of cold, hot, and boiling water. Bottle-less water coolers and bottled water coolers are the two types available water coolers.

Report Scope and Market Segmentation

REPORT METRIC DETAILS Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2020 (Customizable to 2019 – 2014) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Million, Volumes in Units, Pricing in USD Segments Covered By Type (Direct Piping/Point Of Use, Bottled Water Dispensers), Cooling Capacity (2 Ltr/Hr, 3 Ltr/Hr, 5 Ltr/Hr, More Than 5 Ltr/Hr), Storage Capacity (20 liters, 40 liters, 80 liters, 120 liters, 150 liters, 380 liters, Others), Dimension (315X330X490 MM, 400X400X1060 MM, 440X440X1185 MM, 665X485X1210 MM, 755X575X1240 MM, 812X612X1210 MM and others), Water Type (Combined, Hot Water, Cold Water, Normal Water), Color (Black, Silver, White, Others), Compartment-Type Water Cooler (With Refrigerated Compartment, Without Refrigerated Compartment), Distribution Channel (Direct, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, E-Commerce, Others), Filtration Technology (Osmosis, Filtration cartridge), by components (Electro valves, Flow meters, Soda regulation screws, Pressure switches/transducers, Quick adapter tubes, Anti flood devices, Water Pressure Regulator, Drip Tray, Puncture Tube Pencil Needle, Others), Application (Residential, Corporate Offices, Schools/University Hospitals, Hotels, Restaurants and Bars, Industrial, Others) Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Belgium, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa Market Players Covered Blue Star Limited (India), Voltas Inc, (India), Atlantis Products Pvt. Ltd. (India), Avalon Water Coolers (U.S.), Mistral Solutions Pvt. Ltd., (India), Midea Group (China), Ningbo Jewin Electrical Appliances (China), Aqua Clara International (U.S.), Alpine Coolers (U.S.), Ningbo Lamo Drinking Water Equipment Co. Ltd., (China), Bibo (China), Glug Glug Glug (U.K), Arctic Coolers (Switzerland), AquAid Franchising Limited (U.K), BRITA (Germany), Vista France (France), Sure International (UAE), Mt. Fuji Springs Inc., (Japan), Aimex Australia (Australia), Royalsovereign, Inc. (U.S), Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG (Germany) Market Opportunities Innovations and product developments by the market players

Integration of advanced technologies in water dispensers

Water Dispensers Market Dynamics

This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:

Requirement of Clean Water

The rising levels of groundwater contamination and increased adoption of water cooler in commercial institutes such as offices, colleges and hospitality sector, further increases demand for water dispensers boos the market growth. Additionally, the exhausting natural water resources and increasing demand for clean drinking water are the major factors estimated to carve a way for the market’s growth.

The rising awareness of the consumer towards the consumption of clean water for healthy living coupled with the benefits of water dispenser such as minimum maintenance costs, easy usage and installation process and portability are anticipated further to propel the growth rate of water dispensers market. Additionally, the rapid industrialization and urbanization, which further increases demand for cleaned and purified water is projected to bolster the growth of the market.

Opportunities

Introduction of Honey Products and Surging Awareness

Furthermore, the innovations and product developments by the market players extend profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Additionally, the integration of advanced technologies in water dispensers will further expand the future growth of the water dispensers market.

Restraints/Challenges Global Water Dispensers Market

Additional Expenses

On the other side, frequent replacement of product parts or components and increased expenses may have a detrimental impact on market growth during peak summer months. This factors are anticipated limit the growth of the water dispensers market.

Disruption in Supply chain

The COVID-19 led to supply chain disruptions which stifled the market growth. This factor posed as a major challenge for the water dispenser market growth.

This water dispensers market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the water dispensers market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

COVID-19 Impact on Water Dispensers Market

The COVID-19 epidemic has hampered the expansion of the water cooler sector. To restrict coronavirus spread, governments have given directives to maintain social distance and follow safety regulations. The production was temporarily halted due to government regulations. Because of the shutdown, the water cooler’s logistics and supply chain were also disrupted. As a result, the water cooler makers suffered significant losses. Customers also avoided using public water coolers in public places in order to prevent the disease from spreading further. Rather than using the water cooler, the consumer opted for alternatives such as pre-packaged drinking water bottles. As a result, water cooler companies around the world have suffered as a result of this.

Recent Development

In February 2021, Voltas Limited launched its brand store in Rourkela, Odisha. The company’s brand store will sell all of the company’s products, including water dispensers, Voltas and Voltas Beko items, water coolers, air conditioners, washing machines, refrigerators, microwaves, and dishwashers. Voltas currently operates over 140 Brand Shops across the country.

In February 2021, Blue Star expanded its Commercial Refrigeration presence by introducing Softpush Bottled Water Dispensers. Softpush is an innovative water dispensing solution requiring only a gentle push with the glass to distribute water, avoiding any touch between the machine and the user’s hands.

Key point summary of the Water Dispensers Market report: – This report gives a forward-looking prospect of various factors driving or restraining market growth. – It presents an in-depth analysis of changing competition dynamics and puts you ahead of competitors. – It gives a six-year forecast evaluated on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow. – It assists in making informed business decisions by creating a pin-point analysis of market segments and by having complete insights of the Release Agents market. – This report helps users in comprehending the key product segments and their future. What ideas and concepts are covered in the report? – The assessments accounted by all the zones and the Water Dispensers Market share registered by each region is mentioned in the report. – The study sums up the product consumption growth rate in the applicable regions along with their consumption Water Dispensers Market share. – Data regarding the Industry market consumption rate of all the provinces, based on applicable regions and the product types is inculcated in the report. Region-based analysis of the Industry Water Dispensers Market: – The Industry market, with regards to provincial scope is segmented into USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, and South East Asia. The report also includes information regarding the products use throughout the topographies.

