Water Coolers Market By Type, Application, and Region – Global Forecast 2022 – 2028

Water Cooler Market Analysis and Size

Over the last few years, increasing public awareness regarding the importance of clean water and economic growth in emerging nations has largely boosted the growth of the water cooler market. Moreover, several technological advancements in the water cooler industry has increased the ability to treat over the forecasted period. Also, rise in the number of public and private institutes and improvement in the retail structure drive the growth of the global water cooler market. Over the projected period, the scenario is producing promising global sales prospects for participants in the water dispensers market.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the water cooler market was valued at USD 931.05 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1,428.87 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 5.50 % during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and consumer behaviour.

Water Cooler Market Scope and Segmentation

REPORT METRIC DETAILS Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2020 (Customizable to 2014 – 2019) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million, Volumes in Units, Pricing in USD Segments Covered Type (Thermoelectric Cooler, Hard Cooler, Soft Cooler), Material (Plastic, Metal, Others), Capacity (Under 25 Quart, 25-40 Quart, 41-60 Quart, 61-100 Quart, Over 100 Quart), Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets and Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online, Others), Application (Backyard and Car Camping, RV Camping, Backpacking, Ship and Fishing, Others) Countries Covered U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America Market Players Covered Blue Star Limited (India), Voltas Inc, (India), Atlantis Products Pvt. Ltd. (India), Avalon Water Coolers (U.S.), Mistral Solutions Pvt. Ltd., (India), Midea Group (China), Ningbo Jewin Electrical Appliances (China), Aqua Clara International (U.S.), Alpine Coolers (U.S.), Ningbo Lamo Drinking Water Equipment Co. Ltd., (China), Bibo (China), Glug Glug Glug (U.K), Arctic Coolers (Switzerland), AquAid Franchising Limited (U.K), BRITA (Germany), Vista France (France), Sure International (UAE), Mt. Fuji Springs Inc., (Japan), Aimex Australia (Australia), Royalsovereign, Inc. (U.S), Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG (Germany) Market Opportunities Rising demand of water cooler to preserve and store water

Market Definition

Water coolers are those devices which dispense water at a low or cool temperature. These water coolers are attached to a supply of water and come with an outlet for cold water. Water coolers have additional features such as water filtration or purification and additional water cooler for room temperature water. They use electricity as a source of energy for cooling or dispensing water.

Water Cooler Market Dynamics

Drivers

High durability and extreme reliability of water cooler

The biggest benefits of water cooler is that they are highly durable and extremely reliable for the water storage during peak summer months. Also, increasing awareness of the consumer towards the consumption of clean water for healthy lifestyle with the several benefits of water cooler is boosting the demand of water coolers and expected to drive the growth rate of the water cooler market.

Requirement of Clean Water

The rising adoption of water cooler in commercial institutes such as offices, colleges and hospitality sector and growing levels of groundwater contamination increases the demand for water coolers and boost the market growth. Moreover, the increasing demand for clean and cool drinking water and exhausting natural water resources are the major factors which is projected to carve a way for the market’s growth.

Furthermore, the increasing demand of water cooler because of the lack of availability of clean, cool and pure water, increasing awareness about hygiene and health among consumers are the major factors which is driving the water coolers market. The growing number of international tourists, rise in the demand of water cooler in hotels and the availability of multi-purpose water coolers boost the growth of the water coolers market .Also, growing awareness regarding the smart water coolers and up surging investment in the research and development activities influences the water coolers market.

Opportunities

Rising demand of water cooler to preserve and store water

The rise in demand for water cooler to store and preserve water, for a long period of time will act as market drivers and enhance the beneficial opportunities for the growth of the water cooler market.

Furthermore, growing advancements in technology for the manufacturing of these water coolers which has used in both application such as residential and commercial application will positively influence the growth of the water cooler market and further create beneficial opportunities for the global water cooler market in upcoming period.

