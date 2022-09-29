Washing Machine Market 2022 Industry Research, Share, Trend, Price and Future Analysis to 2029 Global Washing Machine Market, By Product (Fully Automatic, Semi-Automatic, Dryers), Technology (Smart Connected, Conventional), Capacity (Less than 6KG, 6.1-8KG, Above 8KG), End Use (Commercial, Residential), Application (Healthcare, Hospitality, Others), Sales Channel (E-Commerce, Retail Chains, Direct Sales) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029.

Global Washing Machine Market Analysis and Size

Rising pollution level owing to the various reasons such as surging buildings and construction activities, rising number of automobiles and so on leads to dirtying the clothes. Moreover, global warming has increased the earth’s temperature resulting in more and excessive sweating. All this calls for a product that can wash the clothes and ready them as new. This is where washing machines come into play.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the washing machine market value, which was USD 57.36 billion in 2021, is expected to reach the value of USD 111.40 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 8.65% during the forecast period. “Residential” accounts for the most prominent end use segment in the washing machine market owing to the growing urbanization and increasing personal disposable income. The washing machine market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and consumer behavior.

Global Washing Machine Market Definition

From the name itself, it is clear that washing machine is an electronic appliance that is used to wash the clothes, rinse it off of dirt, remove the bad odor and ultimately dry the clothes. Washing machines are available easily in the market via both online and offline modes of distribution and can be availed as per the capacity requirement.

Report Scope and Market Segmentation

REPORT METRIC DETAILS Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2020 (Customizable to 2019 – 2014) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Million, Volumes in Units, Pricing in USD Segments Covered Product (Fully Automatic, Semi-Automatic, Dryers), Technology (Smart Connected, Conventional), Capacity (Less than 6KG, 6.1-8KG, Above 8KG), End Use (Commercial, Residential), Application (Healthcare, Hospitality, Others), Sales Channel (E-Commerce, Retail Chains, Direct Sales) Countries Covered U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America. Market Players Covered Alliance Laundry Systems LLC (US), Girbau North America (US), Electrolux Electrolux (Sweden), Fisher & Paykel Appliances Ltd (New Zealand), GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY (US), Haier Inc. (China), IFB Industries Limited (India), LG Electronics (South Korea), SAMSUNG (South Korea), MIRC ELECTRONICS LIMITED (India), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), BSH Home (Germany), Midea Group (China), Whirlpool Corporation (US), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), Godrej (India), Miele & Cie. KG (Germany), Robert Bosch GMBH (Germany), SHARP CORPORATION (Japan) and Arcelik A.Ş. (Turkey) Market Opportunities Surging number of research and development activities

Growth and expansion of travel and tourism industry

Rising use of smart and connected technology because the incidence of internet of things

COVID-19 Impact on Washing Machine Market

COVID-19 impacted various manufacturing industries in the year 2020-2021 as it led to the closure of workplaces, disruption of supply chains, and restrictions on transportation. This pandemic slumped the growth rate of the consumer electronics market thereby affecting the washing machines market. The same applies to the roofing market. Supply chain of numerous manufacturing units was adversely affected in this period leading to a major drop in the revenues and profits. Consumer electronic market witnessed a 50% decline in the sales in the first quarter of 2020. However, with the increasing relaxations, a rise in import and export is significantly expected. Respective governing authorities are beginning to lift these enforced lockdowns which is a positive sign for the market.

The Market Dynamics of the Washing Machine Market Include:

Infrastructural activities influenced the market growth

Growth in the rate of infrastructural development activities is widening the scope of growth for the market. Increasing number of residential and commercial spaces especially in the developing economies is directly influencing the market growth of the market. Also, growth and expansion of consumer electronics industry is directly influencing the market growth rate.

Growing awareness to direct the market demand and supply

Increased awareness about the smart washing machines is inducing increased demand and application by the small and medium scale enterprises. For example- there is a huge demand for smart washing machines by the hotel, travel and tourism industry.

Rising research and development operations

Increased funding from federal government pertaining to the research and development proficiencies is also bolstering the growth of the market. Research and developmental operations directed towards sustainable development will ensure optimum and judicious use of resources, thereby improving the market value.

Rise in the technological advancements

Rising technological advancements pertaining to the manufacturing technology is further inducing growth in the market value. Increasing number of technological advancements driven with a view to minimize the production costs and wastage coupled with rise in the acceptance of laundry services that are accessible over the internet has ensured a bright future for the market.

Furthermore, this study will help our clients solve the following issues:

Cyclical dynamics-We foresee dynamics of industries by using core analytical and unconventional market research approaches. Our clients use insights provided by us to maneuver themselves through market uncertainties and disruptions

Identifying key cannibalizes– Strong substitute of a product or service is the most prominent threat. Our clients can identify key cannibalizes of a market, by procuring our research. This helps them in aligning their new product development/launch strategies in advance

Spotting emerging trends-Our Ecosystem offering helps the client to spot upcoming hot market trends. We also track possible impact and disruptions which a market would witness by a particular emerging trend. Our proactive analysis helps clients to have an early mover advantage

Interrelated opportunities- This report will allow clients to make decisions based on data, thereby increasing the chances that the strategies will perform better if not best in the real world

Objective of Studies:

– To provide strategic profiling of key players in the Washing Machine Market , comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

– To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth. To analyses the market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porter five force analysis etc.

– To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global Washing Machine Market .

– To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

– To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by application, product type and sub-segments.

– To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World.

– To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global market.

