Walnut Consumption Reduces Risk of Heart Disease According to Study

Walnut consumption may lower the risk of cardiovascular disease by reducing the concentration of inflammatory biomarkers in the blood. These biomarkers are important to the progression of atherosclerosis, the process that results in the buildup of plaque and hardening of arteries. This condition is the leading cause of heart attacks and strokes. The extent of atherosclerosis is related to chronic inflammation and diet is crucial in mitigating it.

Researchers from the Walnuts and Healthy Aging study randomly assigned 634 healthy people to consume one to two ounces of walnuts a day. The results of the study showed that walnut eaters had healthier eating habits and lower cholesterol levels than those who did not consume walnuts. These participants also had lower fasting blood glucose levels and reported more physical activity. Furthermore, walnuts are an excellent source of plant n-3 fatty acids and are high in antioxidants and alpha linolenic acid.

Although the study involved white health professionals, the results apply to men and women of different races and ethnicities. In addition, the researchers did not account for preparation methods when assessing nut intake. This study is a preliminary study, and further research is needed to confirm the results.

Researchers concluded that walnut consumption decreased the risk of total mortality and CVD deaths. Furthermore, higher walnut consumption was associated with longer life expectancy among U.S. elderly people. However, there were no significant associations between walnut consumption and cancer mortality. Therefore, it is important to make an informed decision and include walnuts in your diet.

A study published in the journal Circulation has shown that walnut consumption is linked to reduced levels of total cholesterol and LDL cholesterol, which is linked to lower risk of heart disease. The findings were found after reviewing data from the Coronary Artery Risk Development in Young Adults (CARDIA) study. The researchers followed more than 5,000 young adults for 30 years, and found that walnuts were associated with better diet quality and reduced risk of cardiovascular disease.

This study also showed a dose-response relationship between walnut consumption and the risk of heart disease. The researchers concluded that eating nuts more than twice a week reduced the risk of heart disease by about 3 percent. In addition, they also noted that walnuts and peanuts had higher concentrations of antioxidants. These antioxidants may help fight oxidative stress.

Walnuts are a good source of healthy fat, protein and other nutrients. Their unsaturated fats help lower bad cholesterol and raise good cholesterol. Furthermore, the omega-3 fatty acids in walnuts prevent erratic heart rhythms. Some studies have also found that walnuts may prevent blood clots.

The research results suggest that the consumption of walnuts may lower the risk of cardiovascular disease in people with diabetes. Researchers also found that those with diabetes who regularly eat nuts may be 17 percent less likely to develop cardiovascular disease than those who eat nuts rarely. Researchers suggest that eating a single serving of nuts every week can help people with diabetes and reduce their risk of developing heart disease.