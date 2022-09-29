Virtual Tour Software Market Growing Demand and Huge Future Opportunities by 2030
Virtual Tour Software Market
According to the Regional Research Reports, the Global Virtual Tour Software Market is expected to reach USD 1319.36 million by 2030 from USD 295.2 million in 2021. The global virtual tour software market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 18.1% from 2022 to 2030.
The virtual tour software program uses journey corporations and tour operators to create virtual visualizations of visitor destinations. Tourism organizations leverage virtual visualizations to show customers correct representations of traveler locations. This software program is used with the aid of income and advertising groups for promotional functions or using internet content material managers who favor combining virtual tours on websites or online portals. Virtual tour software helps businesses avoid some charges associated with hiring video recording gurus to create digital tours.
Virtual tour software may also be used in the real estate industry to promote homes on the market. Still, there are committed software solutions mainly for growing tours of buildings in real property virtual tour software. Some abilities of virtual tour solutions require certain skill sets, such as picture or video editing and integration with these sorts of software. Virtual excursions can also encompass digital actuality and augmented truth technological know-how to create different immersive experiences.
Global Virtual Tour Software Market Segmentation
Regional Research Reports has segmented the global virtual tour software market based on type, and application at a regional and global level. Geographically, the research report has considered the five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Moreover, the research study focuses on the market analysis of the tier-1 countries, such as the USA, China, Germany, India, the UK, Japan, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, South Korea, and other territories.
Global Virtual Tour Software Market Analysis, by Type
- Cloud Based
- Web Based
Global Virtual Tour Software Market Analysis, by Application
- Real Estate Professionals
- Tourism Industries
- Marketing Professionals
- Other
Global Virtual Tour Software Market Growth, by Region and Country, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (US$ Millions)
Global Virtual Tour Software Market Analysis, by Region and Country
- North America (US, Canada, Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Rest of Europe)
- Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Rest of South America)
- The Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Qatar, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA)
Global Virtual Tour Software Market Competitive: Key Players
The report includes a detailed analysis of leading market players, such as:
- Key companies Virtual Tour Software revenues in global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated), (US$ Millions)
- Key companies Virtual Tour Software revenues market share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Virtual Tour Software sold in the global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated)
Leading Virtual Tour Software Manufacturers –
- Matterport
- 3DVista
- IStaging
- Kolor
- Garden Gnome (Pano2VR)
- Roundme
- SeekBeak
- Easypano
- Real Tour Vision
- Concept3D
- EyeSpy360
- Panono
(Note: The list of the key market players can be updated with the latest market scenario and trends)
Virtual Tour Software Market Report Covers Comprehensive Analysis On:
- Market Segmentation & Regional Analysis
- Market Size of 10 years
- Pricing Analysis
- Supply & Demand Analysis
- Product Life Cycle Analysis
- Porter’s Five Forces & Value/Supply Chain Analysis
- Developed & Emerging Economies Analysis
- PESTEL Analysis
- Market and Forecast Factor Analysis
- Market Opportunities, Risks, & Trends
- Conclusion & Recommendation
- Regulatory Landscape
- Patent Analysis
- Competition Landscape
- 15+ Company Profiles
Report Scope and Details
|
Report Features
|
Details
|
Market Size 2021
|
USD 296.2 million
|
Market Size 2030
|
USD 1319.36 million
|
CAGR (2021-2030)
|
18.1%
|
Base Year of the Analysis
|
2021
|
Historical Period
|
2018-2020
|
Forecast Period
|
2022-2030
|
Segment Coverage
|
Type, Application, Region
|
Region Covered
|
North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa
|
Countries Covered
|US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Czech Republic, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Qatar
|
Companies Covered
|Matterport, 3DVista, IStaging, Kolor, Garden Gnome (Pano2VR), Roundme, SeekBeak, Easypano, Real Tour Vision, Concept3D, EyeSpy360, Panono
|
Customization Scope
|
20% Free Customization
|
Report Price and Purchase Option
|
Single User License: USD 3150
|
Post-Sale Analyst Support
|
2 Months/60 Days
|
Delivery Format
|
PDF and Excel on mail (We also provide the editable version of the report in Word/PPT format on special request with additional charges)
Virtual Tour Software Market Research Methodology
The report is based on analysis through extensive secondary research and primary Interviews.
The secondary data sources include the company website, annual reports, investor presentations, press releases, white papers, journals, certified publications, government websites, and articles from the industry.
Similarly following is the list of a few paid secondary sources/databases,
- Factiva
- Statista
- D&B Hoovers
- Owler
- Enlyft
- HG Insights
- Bloomberg
- Crunchbase
The primary sources include CXOs, VPs, directors, technology & innovation directors, product managers, and related executives from key organizations from both the supply and demand sides. Similarly, we have also interviewed various end user organizations. We cannot reveal the end-user organizations due to non-disclosure agreements.
For instance, the region forecast is based on extensive secondary research and primary Interviews. We have conducted primary interviews across the regions to get more region-specific insights. Additionally, primary interviews were conducted with independent consultants and subject matter experts in respective regions. These experts were interviewed to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market and validate the research findings and estimations. The primary and secondary data inputs referred for triangulation and forecast for the region segment are as follows,
- Top Player’s historic revenues and Year on Year Growth
- Top Players’ regional presence and revenue patterns
- Recent Developments and strategies of vendors and end users (E.g., Mergers & Acquisitions, Partnerships, New Product Launch, and others)
- R&D Investments & Innovation Landscape
- Start-up Ecosystem and Funding Initiatives
- Regulatory Environment and Implications (Country or region Specific)
