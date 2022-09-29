Trending

Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Software Market Growth Statistics, Size Estimation, Emerging Trends, Outlook to 2030

Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Software Market

According to the Regional Research Reports, the Global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Software Market size was valued at million USD in 2021 and will reach multi-million USD by 2030, at a CAGR of 15.5% from 2022 to 2030.

Virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) software program presents and manages digital computers hosted on-premises or in the cloud. These pcs run on virtual machines positioned on servers in an information core as a substitute for the true computing device hardware. VDI software allows customers to run and control running systems in a data middle and helps to host desktops remotely. A “virtual image” of the user’s computer is despatched over the network to the far-off user, allowing the person to access the computer photo as if it was accessed locally. Once users gain get right of entry to the digital desktops, they can continue their work and run applications.

Businesses use the VDI software programs to leverage present pc assets except for growing costs, update organization software tools, and allow employees to access computing device pictures using their own or agency gadgets while maintaining data security. VDI tools are frequently the key element in infrastructure as a carrier (IaaS) provider, in which host servers provide virtual equipment (most typically computer infrastructures). VDI tools can combine with or launch any extra commercial enterprise software a crew or employer requires.

Global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Software Market Segmentation

Regional Research Reports has segmented the global virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) software market based on type, and application at a regional and global level. Geographically, the research report has considered the five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Moreover, the research study focuses on the market analysis of the tier-1 countries, such as the USA, China, Germany, India, the UK, Japan, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, South Korea, and other territories.

Global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Software Market Analysis, by Type

  • Web Based
  • Cloud Based

Global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Software Market Analysis, by Application

  • Large Enterprise
  • SME

Global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Software Market Growth, by Region and Country, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (US$ Millions)

Global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Software Market Analysis, by Region and Country

  • North America (US, Canada, Mexico)
  • Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Rest of Europe)
  • Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)
  • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Rest of South America)
  • The Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Qatar, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA)

Global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Software Market Competitive: Key Players

The report includes a detailed analysis of leading market players, such as:

  • Key companies Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Software revenues in global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated), (US$ Millions)
  • Key companies Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Software revenues market share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Software sold in the global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated)

Leading Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Software Manufacturers –

  • Citrix Systems
  • Fusion
  • Parallels Remote Application Server
  • VMware
  • vCenter
  • Oracle
  • Nutanix
  • Riverbed
  • Microsoft
  • Sangfor
  • Symitar

(Note: The list of the key market players can be updated with the latest market scenario and trends)

Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Software Market Report Covers Comprehensive Analysis On:

  • Market Segmentation & Regional Analysis
  • Market Size of 10 years
  • Pricing Analysis
  • Supply & Demand Analysis
  • Product Life Cycle Analysis
  • Porter’s Five Forces & Value/Supply Chain Analysis
  • Developed & Emerging Economies Analysis
  • PESTEL Analysis
  • Market and Forecast Factor Analysis
  • Market Opportunities, Risks, & Trends
  • Conclusion & Recommendation
  • Regulatory Landscape
  • Patent Analysis
  • Competition Landscape
  • 15+ Company Profiles

Report Scope and Details

Report Features

Details

Base Year of the Analysis

2021

    Historical Period

2018-2020

Forecast Period

2022-2030

CAGR

15.5%

Market Size

USD Multi-Million

Segment Coverage

Type, Application, Region

Region Covered

 North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa

Countries Covered

 US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Czech Republic, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Qatar

Companies Covered

 Citrix Systems, Fusion, Parallels Remote Application Server, VMware, vCenter, Oracle, Nutanix, Riverbed, Microsoft, Sangfor, Symitar

Customization Scope

20% Free Customization

Report Price and Purchase Option

Single User License: USD 3150
5-User Enterprise License: USD 4950
Corporate License: USD 7680

Post-Sale Analyst Support

2 Months/60 Days

Delivery Format

PDF and Excel on mail (We also provide the editable version of the report in Word/PPT format on special request with additional charges)

 

Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Software Market Research Methodology

The report is based on analysis through extensive secondary research and primary Interviews.

The secondary data sources include the company website, annual reports, investor presentations, press releases, white papers, journals, certified publications, government websites, and articles from the industry.

Similarly following is the list of a few paid secondary sources/databases,

  • Factiva
  • Statista
  • D&B Hoovers
  • Owler
  • Enlyft
  • HG Insights
  • Bloomberg
  • Crunchbase

The primary sources include CXOs, VPs, directors, technology & innovation directors, product managers, and related executives from key organizations from both the supply and demand sides. Similarly, we have also interviewed various end user organizations. We cannot reveal the end-user organizations due to non-disclosure agreements.

For instance, the region forecast is based on extensive secondary research and primary Interviews. We have conducted primary interviews across the regions to get more region-specific insights. Additionally, primary interviews were conducted with independent consultants and subject matter experts in respective regions. These experts were interviewed to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market and validate the research findings and estimations. The primary and secondary data inputs referred for triangulation and forecast for the region segment are as follows,

  • Top Player’s historic revenues and Year on Year Growth
  • Top Players’ regional presence and revenue patterns
  • Recent Developments and strategies of vendors and end users (E.g., Mergers & Acquisitions, Partnerships, New Product Launch, and others)
  • R&D Investments & Innovation Landscape
  • Start-up Ecosystem and Funding Initiatives
  • Regulatory Environment and Implications (Country or region Specific)

Benefits of purchasing this report:

  • We have an easy delivery model, where you can suggest changes and customize the report’s scope and table of content as per your needs and requirements
  • The 20% of the customization in this market is offered free of charge with the purchase of any license of the report
  • You can also directly share your query purpose for this report while requesting to sample request or buying this study
  • 130+ pages in the PDF printable format and Editable Excel Sheet
  • Free 60 Days Analyst support to explain your feedback during post-purchase
  • Conclusion and recommendation to assist in implementing the report’s benefits at the ground level
