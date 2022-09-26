Video Management Software (VMS) Market Exceed valuation of USD 32.68 billion with Growing CAGR of 21.46%, by 2029, Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Key Player Analysis and Market Growth Factors

Video Management Software (VMS) report can be used by industry to get acquainted with the present and upcoming opportunities and shed light on the future investment in the market. The Video Management Software (VMS) report contains historic data, present and future market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry. Market segmentation has also been carried out in detail based on various parameters that include applications, verticals, deployment model, end user, and geography. Prerequisites of industry have been understood at the fullest to endow them with the premium market research report.

Video Management Software (VMS) Market” The report focuses on global major leading players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specification. The trends affecting the Industry in emerging regional sectors have additionally been explained in this study. The current findings and recommendations the analysts suggest for the future growth of the market have also been evaluated in this Video Management Software (VMS) report.

A surveillance system’s video management software helps to record and monitor various camera feeds and set alerts in the event of tampering and motion detection. Video management software locates and connects to all IP cameras on the network to give a dependable and secure connection to the cameras.

Market Insights:-

The retail application segment is anticipated to experience a 30% CAGR in the German video management software market between 2022 and 2030. Shoplifting and in-store shrinkage are predicted to cost German merchants more than USD 5 billion in 2021. VMS gives merchants the tools to stop stock loss and shrinkage, improving an organization’s overall operations.

video management software (VMS) market was valued at USD 6.9 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 32.68 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 21.46% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and pestle analysis.

REPORT METRIC

Forecast Period – 2022 to 2029

Base Year – 2021

Historic Years – 2020 (Customizable to 2014 – 2019)

Key Market Players:

Robert Bosch GmbH

Hanwha Techwin Co., Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Schneider Electric

Axis Communications AB

Johnson Controls

Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd.

NetApp

Dahua Technology USA Inc.

KEDACOM

Verint Systems Inc.

Mindtree Ltd.



eInfochips

Avigilon Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Panopto

Backstreet Surveillance

Eagle Eye Solutions Group Plc.

Arcules, Inc.

Core Objectives of Video Management Software (VMS) market research

To analyze global Video Management Software (VMS) Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Video Management Software (VMS) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Video Management Software (VMS) Market Scope

The video management software (VMS) market is segmented on the basis of organization size, component, technology, deployment and vertical. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Organization Size

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Component

Solutions

Mobile Application

Intelligent Streaming

Security and Surveillance

Storage Management

Video Intelligent

Data Integration

Case Management

Advanced Video Management

Custom Application Management

Navigation Management

Services

Professional Services

Managed Services

Technology

Analog Based Video Management Software

IP Based Video Management Software

Deployment

Cloud

On-premises

Vertical

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Government

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Manufacturing and Automotive

Retail

Transportation and Logistics

Media and Entertainment

Telecom and Information Technology (IT)

Education

Real Estate

Energy and Utility

Tourism and Hospitality

Others

Residential and commercial

Traffic monitoring

Corrections

What is the technology segment?

On the basis of technology, the Video Management Software (VMS) Market is segmented into Analog Based Video Management Software and IP Based Video Management Software.

Video Management Software (VMS) Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The video management software (VMS) market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, organization size, component, technology, deployment and vertical as referenced above.

The countries covered in the video management software (VMS) market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

North America is flourishing its dominance in the global video management software (VMS) market due to factors the ageing infrastructure, and growing adoption and deployment of cutting-edge IP-based surveillance and monitoring systems. Additionally, presence of major players in this region is also bolstering the growth of the market.

Over the forecast period, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to have the greatest CAGR. The growth of the region is attributed to the increasing adoption of cloud-based VMS in APAC nations. In order to encourage economic growth, many nations, notably China, India, and others, are increasing their investments in infrastructure.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter’s five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Recent Developments

The new FLEXIDOME panoramic 5100i camera series, which comprises indoor and outdoor IR variants with 6- or 12-megapixel resolution and a stereographic fish-eye lens, was introduced by Bosch in July 2021. A multitude of microphones are also included within the cameras.

Bosch unveiled their new FLEXIDOME multi 7000i camera family in April 2021. This family includes IR and non-IR variants with 12- or 20-megapixel resolution to enable incredibly comprehensive multidirectional overviews.

Axis Communications stated in April 2021 that it was selling Citilog (France), a subsidiary, to TagMaster (Sweden), an application-driven technology company with business interests in rail and traffic solutions. After the purchase closes on April 30, Axis is anticipated to continue working as partners with Citilog and TagMaster.

Drivers

Security and surveillance features

The security and surveillance industry is changing, and this tendency points to a greater reliance on technological advances. The rise in demand for CCTV cameras is another indicator of growing security and surveillance worries. Leading businesses provide a variety of products, including 8-megapixel CCTV cameras. In addition to IP-powered cameras, the vast selection of CCTV security and surveillance cameras also includes models with night vision or colored night vision. The market for video management software is growing as a result.

Increased number of crimes and threats

Security organizations continue to exercise caution when disclosing the scope of their monitoring operations for public review. There is no question that giving law enforcement more surveillance power aids in the prevention of some crimes, but there is also a chance for abuse or a risk to people’ rights. Numerous significant terrorist acts over the past 20 years have sparked debate about the usage of various surveillance technology. The use of novel technologies for pre-emptive security and surveillance is therefore, bolstering the growth of the market.

Opportunities

Rising adoption of advanced technologies

Artificial intelligence and machine will truly benefit the market in the long run. Such advanced technologies offer greater degree of security and safeguards the crucial information of the user. Advanced analytics and video analytics offer security and safety against proactive risks and therefore, this will spread a positive word of mouth for the transaction monitoring technology on a global scale.

Growth and expansion

Growth and expansion of banking and financial services industry especially in the developing economies will present very many opportunities for the growth of the market. Additionally, the increasing trend of digitalization further offers numerous growth opportunities within the market. Rising number of end users on daily basis, both at large and small scale and complete digitization of operations will also work in favor of the market.

What Managed Video Management Software (VMS) Market Research Offers:

Managed Video Management Software (VMS) Industry gives assessments for the regional level analysis with Production, Sales, Consumption, Imports and Exports

Managed Video Management Software (VMS) industry provides manufacturers with basic information, product category, sales revenue, price, and gross margin (2019-2019)

Managed Video Management Software (VMS) market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Global Managed Video Management Software (VMS) industry shares drivers, constraints, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities

Strategic for the new entrants in Managed Video Management Software (VMS) market

Manufacturing process, suppliers, price, production and consumption analysis, mode of transport and cost analysis, industry chain analysis

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Table of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of the Report

Part 03: Global Video Management Software (VMS) Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Video Management Software (VMS) Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Video Management Software (VMS) Market Segmentation by Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

Points Covered in The Report:

The points that are discussed within the report are the major market players that are involved in the Video Management Software (VMS) market.

The complete profile of the companies is mentioned.

The production, sales, future strategies, and the technological developments that they are making are also included within the report.

The growth factors of the Video Management Software (VMS) market is discussed in detail wherein the different end users of the market are explained in detail.

The application areas of the Video Management Software (VMS) market are also discussed thus giving a broad idea about the market to the clients.

The report contains the SWOT analysis of the market. Finally, the report contains the conclusion part where the opinions of the industrial experts are included.

Reasons to Purchase Video Management Software (VMS) Market Report Covered:

The report examines how Video Management Software (VMS) market will develop in the future.

Studying various views of the Video Management Software (VMS) market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

Analyzing the product type that is probably to control the market and regions that are likely to witness the fastest development during the forecast period

Identify the new developments, Video Management Software (VMS) market shares and strategies employed by the key market players.

Competitive landscape including the market share of major players along with the key strategies accepted for growth in the past five years

Complete company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, current developments, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by the major Video Management Software (VMS) market players

