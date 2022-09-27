Vaccines Market Segmentation, Growth, Size, Top Players, Share and is expected to reach USD 61,988.47 million by 2028

Vaccines Market report predicts the size of the market with respect to the information on key merchant revenues, development of the industry by upstream and downstream, industry progress, key companies, along with market segments and application. For actionable market insights and lucrative business strategies, a faultless market research report has to be there. It also becomes easy to analyse the actions of key players and respective effect on the sales, import, export, revenue, and CAGR values. The market data of an outstanding a business report is useful for businesses in characterizing their individual strategies.

The vaccines market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 6.9% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 61,988.47 million by 2028. Growing immunization programs and campaigns and high prevalence of chronic conditions such as flu and bacterial infectious diseases are the major drivers which has propelled the demand of the vaccines market in the forecast period.

By Geography:

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Key Market Competitors Covered in the Report

Bharat Biotech

Biological E Limited

Bio Farma

Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Dynavax Technologies

Valneva SE

Bavarian Nordic

Altimmune

Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. (a subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc.)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Seqirus (a subsidiary of CSL Limited)

Abbott

AstraZeneca

Sanofi

