U.S. Joint Reconstruction Market is Estimated to Witness Surging Demand of 6.15% CAGR During the Forecast Period 2029

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the U.S. joint reconstruction market to be grow at a CAGR of 6.15% in the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The procedure of reconstructing part or all of the architecture of a joint is known as joint reconstruction surgery. This procedure can range from mending a piece of the joint to completely removing the joint and replacing it with prosthetic materials. The relief provided by joint reconstruction may only be temporary, but the recovery time is generally shorter and easier.

The growing incidence of orthopaedic disease will act as major driver accelerating the joint reconstruction market’s growth rate. Another significant factor resulting in the expansion of market is the rising healthcare expenditure. Furthermore, growing geriatric population and increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures are the major drivers that will enhance the growth of market. Furthermore, rise in the level of disposable incomes and surging need for developed therapeutic options will influence the growth rate of joint reconstruction market. The increase in the number of sports-related injuries and industrial accidents will cushion the joint reconstruction market’s growth rate.

U.S. Joint Reconstruction Market Scope and Market Size

The joint reconstruction market is segmented on the basis of technique, type and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of technique, U.S. joint reconstruction market is segmented into joint replacement, osteotomy, arthroscopy, resurfacing, arthrodesis, and others. Joint replacement is further sub-segmented into implants, and bone grafts. Bone grafts are divided into allograft, and synthetic.

Based on type, U.S. joint reconstruction market is segmented into knee, shoulder, hip, ankle, and others.

U.S. joint reconstruction market is also segmented based on the end user into hospitals, clinics, orthotic and prosthetic centers, surgical centers and other.

Healthcare Infrastructure growth Installed base and New Technology Penetration

The U.S. joint reconstruction market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment, installed base of different kind of products for U.S. joint reconstruction market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the U.S. joint reconstruction market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2020.

Competitive Landscape and U.S. Joint Reconstruction Market Share Analysis

U.S. joint reconstruction market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to U.S. joint reconstruction market.

Some of the major players operating in the U.S. joint reconstruction market are

Johnson & Johnson Private Limited,

Zimmer Biomet,

Medtronic,

Wright Medical Group N.V.,

Smith+Nephew,

CONMED Corporation,

Stryker,

among others.

