U.S. Cannabis Seeds Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Demand, Revenue, New Innovations, Future Scope, Opportunities and Forecast By 2029

Cannabis is a flowering plant genus belonging to the Cannabaceaem family. Cannabis sativa, cannabis indica, and cannabis ruderalis are its three species. Cannabis seeds are high in protein, fibre, and omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, all of which are beneficial to your health. Arginine (an amino acid) and gamma-linolenic acid (a fatty acid) are abundant in the seeds.

U.S. Cannabis Seeds Market was valued at USD 484.44 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 2,089.72 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 16.70% in 2022-2029. The “regular seeds” accounts for the largest seed type segment in the cannabis seeds market within the forecasted period as majority of the companies are manufacturing regular seeds and also they don’t require many efforts and are easy to grow. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and consumer behavior.

Some of the major players operating in the cannabis seeds market are

Seed Cellar (U.S.)

HUMBOLDT SEED COMPANY (U.S.)

BARNEY’S FARM (Netherlands)

Dinafem Seeds (Spain)

Tropical Seeds Co. (India)

Sweet Seeds (U.S.)

Serious Seeds (Netherlands)

Sensi Seeds (Amsterdam)

Green House Seed Co. (Netherlands)

Love Growing Marijuana (Netherlands)

DeliciousSeeds (U.K)

Christiania Seeds (Denmark)

Nymera (France)

T.H.Seeds (Netherlands)

Royal Queen Seeds (Barcelona)

Dutch Passion (Netherlands)

Paradise Seeds B.V. (Netherlands)

Crop King Seeds (Canada)

Regional Analysis for U.S. Cannabis Seeds Market:

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

Table of Content:

Section 01: Executive Summary

Section 02: Scope of the Report

Section 03: Research Methodology

Section 04: Introduction

Section 05: U.S. Cannabis Seeds Market Landscape

Section 06: Global U.S. Cannabis Seeds Market Sizing

Sizing Section 07: Five Forces Analysis

Section 08: U.S. Cannabis Seeds Market Segmentation By Technology

Section 09: U.S. Cannabis Seeds Market Segmentation By Application

Section 10: Customer Landscape

Section 11: U.S. Cannabis Seeds Market Segmentation By End-User

Section 12: Regional Landscape

Section 13: Decision Framework

Section 14: Drivers and Challenges

Section 15: U.S. Cannabis Seeds Market Trends

Section 16: Competitive Landscape

Section 17: Company Profiles

Section 18: Appendix

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Global U.S. Cannabis Seeds Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key questions answered in the report:

Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth? Which are the top five players of the U.S. Cannabis Seeds Market? How will the U.S. Cannabis Seeds Market change in the upcoming six years? Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the U.S. Cannabis Seeds Market? What is the U.S. Cannabis Seeds market drivers and restrictions? What will be the CAGR and size of the U.S. Cannabis Seeds Market throughout the forecast period?

