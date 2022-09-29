U.S. Cannabis Seeds Market By Type, Application, and Region – Global Forecast 2022 – 2029 U.S. Cannabis Seeds Market, By Seed Type (Regular Seeds, Feminized Seeds, Autoflowering Seeds), Strain (Indica, Hybrid, Sativa), Compound (THC Dominant, CBD Dominant, Balanced THC and CBD), Category (Inorganic, organic), Distribution Channel (Store Based Retailing, Online/E-Commerce Retailing), Type of Vendors (Resellers, Breeders, Seeds Manufacturing Companies) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029.

In recent years, cannabis seeds has shown a considerable increase in demand across the globe and is predicted to continue to do so over the forecast period. The big consumer base and the recognition of its medical benefits worldwide are driving vendors to increase their geographic presence, which is boosting the expansion of the cannabis seeds market.

The evaluation included in U.S. Cannabis Seeds Market analysis provides an assessment of various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development amid the approximated forecast frame. The market study encompasses a market classification analysis, whereby every segment is benchmarked primarily based on its market size, growth rate, and widespread attractiveness.

In recent years, cannabis seeds has shown a considerable increase in demand across the globe and is predicted to continue to do so over the forecast period. The big consumer base and the recognition of its medical benefits worldwide are driving vendors to increase their geographic presence, which is boosting the expansion of the cannabis seeds market. The increased adoption which further increases the market demand have largely contributed to the growth of the market.

U.S. Cannabis Seeds Market was valued at USD 484.44 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 2,089.72 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 16.70% in 2022-2029. The “regular seeds” accounts for the largest seed type segment in the cannabis seeds market within the forecasted period as majority of the companies are manufacturing regular seeds and also they don’t require many efforts and are easy to grow. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and consumer behavior.

U.S. Cannabis Seeds Market Definition

Cannabis is a flowering plant genus belonging to the Cannabaceaem family. Cannabis sativa, cannabis indica, and cannabis ruderalis are its three species. Cannabis seeds are high in protein, fibre, and omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, all of which are beneficial to your health. Arginine (an amino acid) and gamma-linolenic acid (a fatty acid) are abundant in the seeds.

Report Scope and Market Segmentation

REPORT METRIC DETAILS Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2020 (Customizable to 2019 – 2014) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Million, Volumes in Units, Pricing in USD Segments Covered By Seed Type (Regular Seeds, Feminized Seeds, Autoflowering Seeds), Strain (Indica, Hybrid, Sativa), Compound (THC Dominant, CBD Dominant, Balanced THC and CBD), Category (Inorganic, organic), Distribution Channel (Store Based Retailing, Online/E-Commerce Retailing), Type of Vendors (Resellers, Breeders, Seeds Manufacturing Companies) Market Players Covered Seed Cellar (U.S.), HUMBOLDT SEED COMPANY(U.S.), BARNEY’S FARM (Netherlands), Dinafem Seeds (Spain), Tropical Seeds Co. (India), Sweet Seeds (U.S.), Serious Seeds (Netherlands), Sensi Seeds (Amsterdam), Green House Seed Co. (Netherlands), Love Growing Marijuana (Netherlands), DeliciousSeeds (U.K), Christiania Seeds (Denmark), Nymera (France ), T.H.Seeds (Netherlands), Royal Queen Seeds (Barcelona), Dutch Passion (Netherlands), Paradise Seeds B.V. (Netherlands) and Crop King Seeds (Canada) Market Opportunities Advancements in intellectual property rights of cannabis

Modification of the plant

Active research genetic development

Cannabis Seeds Market Dynamics

This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:

Drivers

Increasing Utilization and Legalization

This demographic profile is predicted to raise cannabis demand around the world due to the effectiveness of cannabis on numerous chronic conditions. Highly legalized territory with strong demand for cannabis seeds, resulting in significant revenue creation, which is assisting the market’s growth across the globe.

Additionally, the growing demand for cannabis across various sectors owing to its benefits is estimated to bolster the market’s overall growth. Furthermore, the increase in disposable income and the increase in purchasing power among the consumers fuel the market growth. The surging consumer’s awareness regarding the medical consumption of cannabis also acts as a market driver.

Opportunities

Modification and Intellectual Property Rights

The active research genetic development and modification of the plant are estimated to generate lucrative opportunities for the market, which will further expand the cannabis seeds market’s growth rate in the future. Additionally, the advancements in intellectual property rights of cannabis are also estimated to offer numerous growth opportunities within the market.

Key point summary of the U.S. Cannabis Seeds Market report:
– This report gives a forward-looking prospect of various factors driving or restraining market growth.
– It presents an in-depth analysis of changing competition dynamics.
– It gives a six-year forecast evaluated on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow.
– The assessments accounted by all the zones and the U.S. Cannabis Seeds Market share registered by each region is mentioned in the report.
– The study sums up the product consumption growth rate in the applicable regions along with their consumption U.S. Cannabis Seeds Market share.
– Data regarding the Industry market consumption rate of all the provinces, based on applicable regions and the product types is inculcated in the report.

Region-based analysis of the Industry U.S. Cannabis Seeds Market:
– The Industry market, with regards to provincial scope is segmented into USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, and South East Asia. The report also includes information regarding the products use throughout the topographies.

“