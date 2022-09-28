Truck-Bus Tires Market Anticipated to Record a Significant CAGR by the end of 2021-2027

Astute Analytica published a new research report on the global truck-bus tires market. The research, which includes statistics on international and regional markets, is expected to prosper between 2022 and 2030. Additionally, it offers a definition of the market as well as its categories, uses, and trends.

The global Truck-Bus Tires Market size was US$ 41,565 Mn in 2021 and is forecast to reach US$ 57,261 Mn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2027.

The research provides specific information about important elements, such as market-improving drivers, obstacles, opportunities, and sector-specific trends.

This report provides the estimated and predicted market size as well as the compound annual growth rate for all segments and sub-segments.

The study offers qualitative information on growth-promoting elements, market constraints, player issues, and possibilities that can be exploited to increase market share or adjust a company’s revenue to increase profitability.

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global Truck-Bus Tires Market are:

Bridgestone Corporation,

Cheng Shin Rubber,

Continental AG,

Cooper Tire,

Double Coin,

Giti Tire,

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company,

The global Truck-Bus Tires Market segmentation focuses on:

By Tire Type segment of the Global Truck-Bus Tires Market is sub-segmented into:

Radial

Bias

By Operation Type segment of the Global Truck-Bus Tires Market is sub-segmented into:

Steer

Drive

Trailer

By Applications segment of the Global Truck-Bus Tires Market is sub-segmented into:

Truck

Bus

By Weight segment of the Global Truck-Bus Tires Market is sub-segmented into:

< 50 Kg

50 – 80 Kg

80 – 100 Kg

100 – 150 Kg

> 150Kg

By Distribution Channel segment of the Global Truck-Bus Tires Market is sub-segmented into:

OEM

Aftermarket

Brand Stores

Independent Tire dealers

Retail Tire Chains

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

