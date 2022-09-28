Truck-Bus Tires Market Anticipated to Record a Significant CAGR by the end of 2021-2027

Astute Analytica published a new research report on the global truck-bus tires market. The research, which includes statistics on international and regional markets, is expected to prosper between 2022 and 2030. Additionally, it offers a definition of the market as well as its categories, uses, and trends.

The global Truck-Bus Tires Market size was US$ 41,565 Mn in 2021 and is forecast to reach US$ 57,261 Mn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2027.

The research provides specific information about important elements, such as market-improving drivers, obstacles, opportunities, and sector-specific trends.

This report provides the estimated and predicted market size as well as the compound annual growth rate for all segments and sub-segments.

The study offers qualitative information on growth-promoting elements, market constraints, player issues, and possibilities that can be exploited to increase market share or adjust a company’s revenue to increase profitability.

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global Truck-Bus Tires Market are:

  •  Bridgestone Corporation,
  • Cheng Shin Rubber,
  • Continental AG,
  • Cooper Tire,
  • Double Coin,
  • Giti Tire,
  • Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company,

The global Truck-Bus Tires Market segmentation focuses on:

By Tire Type segment of the Global Truck-Bus Tires Market is sub-segmented into:

  • Radial
  • Bias

By Operation Type segment of the Global Truck-Bus Tires Market is sub-segmented into:

  • Steer
  • Drive
  • Trailer

By Applications segment of the Global Truck-Bus Tires Market is sub-segmented into:

  • Truck
  • Bus

By Weight segment of the Global Truck-Bus Tires Market is sub-segmented into:

  • < 50 Kg
  • 50 – 80 Kg
  • 80 – 100 Kg
  • 100 – 150 Kg
  • > 150Kg

By Distribution Channel segment of the Global Truck-Bus Tires Market is sub-segmented into:

  • OEM
  • Aftermarket
  • Brand Stores
  • Independent Tire dealers
  • Retail Tire Chains

By Region

  • North America
  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe

  • Western Europe
  • The UK
  • Germany
  • France
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Rest of Western Europe
  • Eastern Europe
  • Poland
  • Russia
  • Rest of Eastern Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • Australia & New Zealand
  • ASEAN
  • Rest of Asia Pacific
  • Middle East & Africa (MEA)
  • UAE
  • Saudi Arabia
  • South Africa
  • Rest of MEA
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America

About Astute Analytica:

Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the globe.

They are able to make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of the best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.

Get in touch with us:

Phone number: +18884296757

Emailsales@astuteanalytica.com

Visit our website: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/

 

 

