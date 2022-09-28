Truck-Bus Tires Market Anticipated to Record a Significant CAGR by the end of 2021-2027
Astute Analytica published a new research report on the global truck-bus tires market. The research, which includes statistics on international and regional markets, is expected to prosper between 2022 and 2030. Additionally, it offers a definition of the market as well as its categories, uses, and trends.
The global Truck-Bus Tires Market size was US$ 41,565 Mn in 2021 and is forecast to reach US$ 57,261 Mn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2027.
The research provides specific information about important elements, such as market-improving drivers, obstacles, opportunities, and sector-specific trends.
This report provides the estimated and predicted market size as well as the compound annual growth rate for all segments and sub-segments.
The study offers qualitative information on growth-promoting elements, market constraints, player issues, and possibilities that can be exploited to increase market share or adjust a company’s revenue to increase profitability.
The leading prominent companies profiled in the global Truck-Bus Tires Market are:
- Bridgestone Corporation,
- Cheng Shin Rubber,
- Continental AG,
- Cooper Tire,
- Double Coin,
- Giti Tire,
- Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company,
The global Truck-Bus Tires Market segmentation focuses on:
By Tire Type segment of the Global Truck-Bus Tires Market is sub-segmented into:
- Radial
- Bias
By Operation Type segment of the Global Truck-Bus Tires Market is sub-segmented into:
- Steer
- Drive
- Trailer
By Applications segment of the Global Truck-Bus Tires Market is sub-segmented into:
- Truck
- Bus
By Weight segment of the Global Truck-Bus Tires Market is sub-segmented into:
- < 50 Kg
- 50 – 80 Kg
- 80 – 100 Kg
- 100 – 150 Kg
- > 150Kg
By Distribution Channel segment of the Global Truck-Bus Tires Market is sub-segmented into:
- OEM
- Aftermarket
- Brand Stores
- Independent Tire dealers
- Retail Tire Chains
By Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
