Trash Bags Market Trends Evaluation, Geographical Segmentation, Business Challenges till Forecast 2029

Market Analysis and Size

The trash bag consumption is increasing globally and can be recognized by the increasing population because of increase in waste generation. Increased disposable income and growing awareness regarding hygiene, particularly in developing nations, have resulted in the rise in demand for trash bags. Star sealed segment is considered eco-friendly as it is composed of recycled plastics and can decrease plastic waste by 25%. Trash bags can contain both dry and wet because of their unique design and structure.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the trash bags market was valued at USD 10.80 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 15.71 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and technological advancements.

Market Definition

A trash bag, also known as a bin bag, rubbish bag, garbage bag, bin liner, trash bag, or refuse sack, is a disposable bag used to hold solid waste. Trash bags are mainly used to avoid solid and liquid waste spills and leaks. These bags are used for lining the insides of garbage receptacles to prevent waste material from coating the insides of the receptacle.

Report Scope and Market Segmentation

REPORT METRIC DETAILS Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2020 (Customizable to 2014 – 2019) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion, Volumes in Units, Pricing in USD Segments Covered Type (Drawstring Trash Bags, Star Sealed Trash Bags, Flat Star Sealed Trash Bags, Flat Trash Bags, T-Shirt Trash Bags, Zipper Bags and Others), Material (High Density Polyethylene, Low Density Polyethylene, Linear Low Density Polyethylene, Bio-Degradable Polyethylene and Others), Capacity (10-25 kg, 25-50 kg, 50-75 kg, 75-100 kg, 100-150 kg and more than 150kg), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, E-Commerce And Others), End-User (Laboratories, Institutions, Residential, Industries, Hospitals, Corporate Offices And Others) Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Belgium, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, United Arab Emirate, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Israel, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa Market Players Covered Berry Global Inc., (US), The Clorox Company, (US), Novolex, (US), Reynolds Consumer Products, (US), Inteplast Group, Ltd., (US), Poly-America, L.P., (US), International Plastics, Inc., (US), Four Star Plastics, (US), Cosmoplast Industrial Company (L.L.C.) (UAE), NOVPLASTA, s.r.o., (Czechia), Alpha Omega Plastic Manufacturing L.L.C (UAE), ALUF Plastics (US), BioBag International AS (Norway), Complete Packaging & Shipping Supplies (US), Mapco (Pvt) Ltd (Canada), Polykar Industries Inc (Canada), The Clorox Company (US), Universal Plastic Bags (US) Market Opportunities Increasing Adoption of Compostable Trash Bags

Increasing Use of Oxo-Biodegradable Additives

Trash Bags Market Dynamics

This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:

Drivers

Rapid urbanization and economic development

Rapid urbanisation in developing markets has resulted in a major increase in the use of waste bags. Continued development in these locations, combined with rising disposable incomes, are likely to boost waste bag demand even further.

Increasing penetration of trash bags in emerging economies

Acceptance of trash bags is high in developed markets as compared to emerging markets. Because this can be familiar to the high disposable incomes in developed economies, this is also leading to high standards of living. In developed markets,

Furthermore, rising disposable income and urbanisation will boost market value growth. The market is being driven by consumers’ constantly changing lifestyles and the rise of the retail sector. Growing consumer awareness of eco-friendly and biodegradable packaging materials, as well as rising demand for packaged and processed food products, are likely to drive market expansion.

Opportunities

Increasing adoption of compostable trash bags

Increasing adoption of compostable trash bags will boost new market opportunities for the market’s growth rate. The trash bag manufacturers to develop a biodegradable or recyclable trash bag that allows them to support their business activities Manufacturers are working on more efficient, reliable, and convenient goods.

Moreover, rise in strategic collaborations and emerging new markets will act as market drivers and further boost beneficial opportunities for the market’s growth rate.

