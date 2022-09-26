Torque Vectoring Market Size, Share, Trends, Comprehensive Analysis and Profiles of Key Players GKN (U.K.), American Axle (U.S.), Dana (U.S.), BorgWarner (U.S.)

Torque Vectoring Market

Torque Vectoring Market

Overview Of Torque Vectoring Market Research

This has brought along several changes this report also covers the impact of COVID-19 on the global Torque Vectoring market.

The Torque Vectoring Market analysis summary by Straitsresearch is a thorough study of the current trends leading to this vertical trend in various regions. The research summarizes important details related to market share, market size, applications, statistics, and sales. In addition, this study emphasizes thorough competition analysis on market prospects, especially growth strategies that market experts claim.

The global torque vectoring market was valued at USD 7.25 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach a value of USD 38.25 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 23.11% during the forecast period, 2019–2026.

Torque Vectoring Market competition by top manufacturers as follow:
GKN (U.K.), American Axle (U.S.), Dana (U.S.), BorgWarner (U.S.), Eaton (Ireland), ZF (Germany), JTEKT (Japan), Magna (Canada), Bosch (Germany), Univance (Japan), Schaeffler (Germany), Timken (U.S.), Ricardo (U.K), Oerlikon Graziano (Italy), Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (Japan), HALDEX (Sweden), and Continental (Germany).

The global Torque Vectoring market has been segmented on the basis of technology, product type, application, distribution channel, end-user, and industry vertical, along with the geography, delivering valuable insights.

key Segment

By Vehicle Type, Passenger Cars,Light Commercial Vehicles
By Propulsion,Front-Wheel Drive (FWD), Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD), All-Wheel Drive/Four-Wheel Drive (4WD)
By Clutch Actuation Type, Hydraulic, Electronic
By EV Type, BEVs, HEVs

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Rest of Asia Pacific
Central & South America
Middle East & Africa

Major factors covered in the report:

  • Global Torque Vectoring Market summary
  • Economic Impact on the Industry
  • Market Competition in terms of Manufacturers
  • Production, Revenue (Value) by geographical segmentation
  • Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
  • Market Analysis by Application
  • Cost Investigation
  • Industrial Chain, Raw material sourcing strategy and Downstream Buyers
  • Marketing Strategy comprehension, Distributors and Traders
  • Study on Market Research Factors
  • Global Torque Vectoring Market Forecast

The analysis objectives of the report are:

-To know the Global Torque Vectoring Market size by pinpointing its sub-segments.
-To study the important players and analyse their growth plans.
-To analyse the amount and value of the Global Torque Vectoring Market, depending on key regions.
-To analyse the Global Torque Vectoring Market concerning growth trends, prospects and also their participation in the entire sector.
-To examine the Global Torque Vectoring Market size (volume & value) from the company, essential regions/countries, products and application, background information.
-Primary worldwide Global Torque Vectoring Market manufacturing companies, to specify, clarify and analyse the product sales amount, value and market share, market rivalry landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans for future.
-To examine competitive progress such as expansions, arrangements, new product launches and acquisitions on the market.

