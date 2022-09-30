Tonometer Market Is Expected To Reach USD 557 Million During The Forecast Period Tonometer Market Is Expected To Reach USD 557 Million During The Forecast Period

Tonometer market is expected to experience market growth during the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyzes that the market will be worth USD 0.557 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.50% during the forecast period mentioned above. Further increase patient awareness of the benefits of tonometers, which will further drive various market growth opportunities. The tonometer is a tool that allows ophthalmologists to detect the intraocular pressure (IOP) inside the eye. IOP is the presence of fluid in the eye, while tonometry is a screening procedure used primarily to determine if a patient is at risk for glaucoma.

The increase in the number of patients with chronic eye disorders, the increase in the geriatric population worldwide, the increase in eye screening programs, the increase in eye surgeries are some of the factors that may enhance the growth of the market of tonometers during the forecast period 2020 to 2027. On the other hand, the development of eye care institutions coupled with the prevalence of favorable government reimbursement policies, which will provide ample opportunities for the growth of the Tonometer market during the period forecast mentioned above. Unavailability of the early detection technique coupled with the high cost of devices and inaccuracy of non-contact tonometers are restricting the growth of the tonometer market during the previous forecast period.

Key players covered in the Tonometer market report are TOPCON CORPORATION; OCULUS, Inc.; Keeler Ltd; Icarus Finland Oy; AMTEK, Inc. and Reichert, Inc.; Rexxam Co., Ltd. ; HAAG-STREIT GROUP; Accutome Inc; Canon Medical Systems Europe BV; Huvitz Corporation; the American company Kowa; Tomey United States; 66 Vision Tech Co., Ltd. ; Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems; Metall Zug AG; Oyj Income Group; among other national and global players Market share data is available separately for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

This Tonometer Market Report provides details on recent new developments, trade regulations, import and export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyzes opportunities in terms of of emerging revenue pockets, market changes and regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, growth of market categories, niche and application dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. For additional information on the tonometer market, please contact Data Bridge Market Research for an analyst summary.

Global Tonometer Market Scope and Market Size

The tonometer market is segmented based on product type, technology, modality, and end user. Growth between these segments will help you analyze low-growth segments within industries and provide users with valuable market information and insights to help make strategic decisions to identify leading market applications.

Based on product type, the tonometer market is segmented into applanation tonometers, dynamic Pascal contour tonometers, rebound tonometers, and indentation tonometers. Applanation tonometers have been segmented into contact type and non-contact type. The contact type has been subdivided into Goldmann applanation tonometer, Perkins tonometer, tonopen, pneumotonometer, and Mackay-Marg tonometer. The non-contact type has been subdivided into Grolman tonometer or air jet tonometer and ocular response analyzer. Indentation tonometers have been subdivided into Schiotz, electrical, Mercurial, and scleral tonometers.

On the basis of technology, the tonometer market is segmented into probe, electronic , and pneumatic tonometers.

According to the modality, the tonometer market is segmented into autonomous and portable .

The market for tonometers has also been segmented based on the end user in hospitals, diagnostic centers or clinics, etc.

Country-level analysis of the tonometer market

The tonometer market is analyzed and insights and trends are provided on the market size by country, product type, technology, modality and end user, as indicated above. Countries Covered in Tonometers Market Report are USA, Canada, and Mexico North America, Germany, France, UK, Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of the Middle East and Africa (MEA) in the Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil,

North America dominates the tonometer market due to increased investment for healthcare industry growth coupled with new technology development, while Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate during the period. forecast from 2020 to 2027 due to the increasing number of people with diabetes.

The country section of the Tonometer market report also provides individual market impact factors and regulatory changes in the national market affecting current and future market trends. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import and export analysis, price trend analysis, raw material cost, Downstream and Upstream value chain analysis are some of the main indicators used to forecast the scenario. of the market for each country. Additionally, the presence and availability of global brands and the challenges they face due to significant or rare competition from local and national brands

