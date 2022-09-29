Third Party Logistics Market Size In 2022 : Demand Forecast and Revenue Analysis with Top Countries Data, Global Forecast to 2030

The global third party logistics market was valued at USD 1,032 Billion in 2021 and is forecasted to reach USD 1,656.7 Billion by the year 2027. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 8.2% over the projected period.

The research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global THIRD PARTY LOGISTICS market, with particular attention paid to its key players and their business strategies, geographic development, market segmentation, competitive environment, production, pricing, and cost structure.

The report studies each area of the essential components of the global market. It also covers the driving forces, constraints, trends, and opportunities of the market.

The report’s qualitative and quantitative analysis will assist businesses in conducting extensive research on the global market. It also highlights the SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and Porter’s five strengths in the worldwide market.

The major companies in the global THIRD PARTY LOGISTICS market are examined in terms of their market shares, most recent innovations, new product introductions, collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and the markets they target.

The leading players in the market are:

Key players operating in the global Third Party Logistics market include DHL International GmbH (Deutsche Post DHL Group), Kuehne+Nagel Inc., DB Schenker (DB Group), Nippon Express, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., Union Pacific Corporation, Fedex Corporation, United Parcel Service (UPS), Panalpina World Transport Ltd, Maersk, and Other Prominent Players.

The research explores the products and applications through a thorough analysis of their product portfolios. Additionally, it offers helpful advice for both established and emerging market participants.

The global market is extremely fragmented, and the major players have employed a variety of techniques to enhance their market share, including new product releases, expansion, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others.

The market shares of the international markets in Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa are included in the research.

The segmentation of the worldwide market is the main focus. Cross-segment growth enables precise estimates and forecasts of sales in terms of volume and value for the years 2022–2030.

The global market segmentation focuses on

By Mode of Transport,

Railways

Roadways

Waterways

Airways

The roadways segment is expected to hold the largest market share of around 44% owing to increasing emphasis on logistics infrastructure. Moreover, the airways segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of approximately 8.2% owing to growing preference of air transport owing to speedy transport of goods, especially medical equipment.

By Service,

Dedicated Contract Carriage (DCC)

Domestic Transportation Management

International Transportation Management

Warehousing & Distribution

Others

The domestic transportation management segment is estimated to hold the largest share of the market owing to growing trade movement among the unloading dock to a warehouse and increasing carrier charges. The dedicated contract carriage (DCC) segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate of over 10% during the projected period.

By End User,

Technological

Automotive

Retailing

Elements

Food & Groceries

Healthcare

Others

The technological segment is estimated to hold the largest market share of more than 28% owing to increasing demand of third party logistics by technological companies. The healthcare segments market size is approximately 37% of the automotive segments market size in 2021 and 41% by 2027.

Key Factors Studied in the Report are:

This section includes output and production value predictions for both the worldwide industry and important regional markets.

This section includes projections for global and regional markets for consumption and consumption value.

It performs a thorough analysis of the worldwide market’s consumers, distributors, sales channels, and value chains.

