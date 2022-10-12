The Global Clay Absorbers Market is Expected to Reach US$ 6.12 Billion By the End Of 2032

The global clay absorbers market is currently valued at US$ 4.03 billion and is expected to grow to US$ 6.12 billion by the end of 2032. From 2022 to 2032, global demand for clay absorbers is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2%.

Residential and commercial sectors are expected to drive sales of oil-only clay absorbers in the coming years, owing to their ease of use and transport. Oil-only clay absorbers’ environmentally friendly and natural mineral properties are expected to drive overall market growth over the next decade.

Clay Absorber Sales Analysis vs. Market Outlook (2017-2021) (2022-2032)

“Increased Use of Clay Absorbers to Extract Liquids and Gases from Various Substances and Objects”

Demand for clay absorbers is expected to rise at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2022 to 2032, according to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider.

Clay absorbers are used to extract liquids and gases from a wide range of substances and objects. Clay absorbers are low-cost alternatives for absorbing moisture in homes and other places such as the bathroom, kitchen, and basement. Because clay absorbers are moisture-absorbent, some homes made of clay bricks do not mould.

Competitive Landscape :

Clay absorber manufacturers are developing new products and forming strategic alliances in order to expand their individual product portfolios and establish a strong global presence.

As an example:

Green Boom announced a new partnership with JP Consulting in October 2021 and unveiled its eco-friendly oil-spill absorbents.

Key Segments Covered in Clay Absorbers Industry Research

Clay Absorbers Market by Product :

Oil-only Clay Absorbers

Universal Product Clay Absorbers

Spill Kit Clay Absorbers

Safety Product Clay Absorbers

Clay Absorbers Market by Application :

Absorbents

Performance Aggregates

Clay Absorbers Market by End User :

Automotive

Environmental Remediation

Fracking

Oil & Gas

Clay Absorbers Market by Region :

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

What is the Clay Absorbers Market’s Regional Outlook?

“Rising Adoption of Safety Product Clay Absorbers and Rapid Automotive Industry Expansion Driving Market Growth Across Regions”

Because of the strict spill control rules for the oil and gas industry, North America accounts for 32.1% of the global clay absorbers market. The presence of key clay absorber producers, rising adoption of safety product clay absorbers, and a wide range of raw materials are driving regional market growth.

Europe controls 25.6% of the global market. The rapid expansion of the automotive industry, rising investments by key players in product innovation, and an increase in disposable income are driving European market growth.

