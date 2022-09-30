Tempeh Market Trends Evaluation, Geographical Segmentation, Business Challenges till Forecast 2029

” A wide-reaching Tempeh Market enterprise file consists of strategic profiling of key gamers in the market, systematic evaluation of their core competencies, and attracts a aggressive panorama for the market. It is the most appropriate, rational and admirable market lookup record supplied with a devotion and comprehension of commercial enterprise needs. The file additionally estimates CAGR (compound annual increase rate) values alongside with its fluctuations for the precise forecast period. To recognize the competitive panorama in the market, an evaluation of Porter’s 5 forces mannequin for the market has additionally been blanketed in the sincere Tempeh Market report. It all collectively leads to the company’s growth, with the aid of subsidizing the threat and enhancing the performance.

Market Analysis and Size

Various meat-related diseases have influenced people’s dietary and culinary preferences for meat products, particularly those containing red meat. On the contrary, demand for meat substitutes such as tempeh has been steadily increasing in recent years.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the tempeh market was valued at a USD 133 million in 2021 is expected to reach the value of USD 421.22 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 15.50 % during the forecast period of 2022-2029.

Market Definition

Tempeh is made by fermenting soybeans and using the fungus Rhizopus oligosporus. It is a fermented soy cake product that can be eaten as a snack or with rice in regular meals. It has a high nutritional value and is commonly used in vegetarian cuisines around the world. Furthermore, tempeh contains high levels of vitamins B2, B6, B3, and B5, as well as phosphorus, magnesium, fibre, calcium, iron, protein, and other nutrients. Tempeh is the most popular and widely available product on the market, and it is also the best substitute for meat-based products and meat.

Report scope and Market Segmentation

REPORT METRIC DETAILS Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2020 (Customizable to 2014 – 2019) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Million, Volumes in Units, Pricing in USD Segments Covered Source (Soybean, Multigrain, Others), Nature (Organic, Conventional), Flavour (Plain, Herbs & Spice), Product Type (Frozen, Fresh, Ready-to-Eat), Distribution Channel (Direct, Indirect) Countries Covered U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America Market Players Covered Beyond Meat (U.S.), Impossible Foods Inc. (U.S.), Danone SA (France), Garden Protein International, Inc. (Canada), Amy’s Kitchen Inc. (U.S.), Plamil Foods Ltd. (U.K.), The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (U.S.), Sahmyook Foods (South Korea), Sanitarium Health and Wellbeing Company (Australia), Axiom Foods (U.S.), Daiya Foods Inc. (Canada), Earth’s Own Food Company Inc. (Canada), Lightlife Foods, Inc. (U.S.), Marlow Foods Ltd. (U.K.), Taifun –Tofu GmbH (Germany), Atlantic Natural Foods LLC (U.S.), VBIte Foods Ltd (U.K.), Nutrisoy Pty Ltd. (Australia) Opportunities Consumers growing interest in clean label products, which can be attributed to increased health and wellness awareness

To meet the rising demand, Manufacturers are investing in R&D and developing new products to meet the growing demand.

Tempeh Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising demand from the various end user industries

Tempeh is becoming more popular in both developed and developing countries due to the numerous health benefits it provides, including the ability to build a stronger immune system, increase antibodies, reduce sugar, regulate appetite, lower cholesterol levels, and improve muscle growth. This is a key factor that is expected to drive global market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, rising tempeh consumption among health-conscious individuals and rising tempeh availability in various distribution channels such as hypermarkets or supermarkets, e-commerce, convenience stores, and others around the world. These are the major factors expected to support the target market’s growth over the forecast period.

Rising working population globally as well as rise in busy lifestyle

Growing demands for ready-to-eat tempeh among individuals due to busy lifestyles, as well as an increase in the number of working population globally, resulting in increased demand for tempeh globally, are other factors expected to drive global market growth. Furthermore, rising lactose intolerance among individuals and an increasing vegan population worldwide, resulting in increased demand for tempeh, are among the other factors expected to boost target market growth.

Opportunity

Furthermore, major tempeh manufacturers’ strong focus on providing healthier food products globally, as well as increased tempeh sales via e-commerce platforms globally, are expected to drive growth in the global tempeh market in the coming years.

