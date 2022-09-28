Tape Storage Market Robust Expansion is expected to Forecast Period | Top Players Dell Technologies Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Tape Storage Market Report Coverage: Key Growth Factors & Challenges, Segmentation & Regional Outlook, Top Industry Trends & Opportunities, Competition Analysis, COVID-19 Impact Analysis & Projected Recovery, and Market Sizing & Forecast.

Latest launched research on Global Tape Storage Market, it provides detailed analysis with presentable graphs, charts and tables. This report covers an in depth study of the Tape Storage Market size, growth, and share, trends, consumption, segments, application and Forecast 2030. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Tape Storage Market. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Tape Storage Market. Buyers of the report will have access to accurate PESTLE, SWOT and other types of analysis on the global Tape Storage market. Moreover, it offers highly accurate estimations on the CAGR, market share, and market size of key regions and countries.

The global tape storage market size was worth USD 4,779 million in 2021. It is expected to generate USD 9,395 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period (2022–2030).

Major Key Players Profiled in the Report Include:

Dell Technologies Inc.

International Business Machines Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Quantum Corporation

Lenovo

Oracle Corporation

QStar Technologies, Inc.

Spectra Logic Corporation

QUALSTAR CORP.

Overland Tandberg …

Segmental Analysis:

The report has classified the global Tape Storage market into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on share and growth rate. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Tape Storage manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, there by helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Tape Storage industry.

Market Key Industry Segments

By Components

Tape Cartridges

Tape Vault

By Technology

LTO-1 to LTO-5

LTO-6

LTO-7

LTO-8

LTO-9

DDS-1

DDS-2

DDS-3

DDS-4

DLT IV

By Capacity

1 TB

1 TB to 200 TB

201 TB to TB

1 PB to 100 PB

1 PB to 100 PB

More than 100 PB

By Use Case

Archiving

Backup

By End-User

Cloud Providers

Data Center

Enterprises

By Industrial Vertical

IT & Telecom

BFSI

Media & Entertainment

Healthcare

Oil & Gas

Government & Defense

The authors of the report have analyzed both developing and developed regions considered for the research and analysis of the global Tape Storage market. The regional analysis section of the report provides an extensive research study on different regional and country-wise Tape Storage industry to help players plan effective expansion strategies.

Regions Covered in the Global Tape Storage Market:

• North America (U.S., Canada)

• Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy)

• Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

• Middle East & Africa (Kuwait, Saudi Arabia Egypt)

What Market Dynamics Does this Report Cover?

The report shares key insights on:

Current market size

Market forecast

Market opportunities

Key drivers and restraints

Regulatory scenario

Industry trend

New product approvals/launch

Promotion and marketing initiatives

Pricing analysis

Competitive landscape

It helps companies make strategic decisions

