T-Cell Therapy Market Report Position, Recent Developments, Trends and Future Forecast

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the thymus (T)-cell therapy market was valued at USD 5.45 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 21.28 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 18.55% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Top Players Analysed in the Report are:

The major players covered in the T-cell therapy market are Novartis AG, Gilead Sciences, Inc., Juno Therapeutics, bluebird bio, Inc., Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., Mustang Bio, Inc., Aurora Biopharma Inc., Legend Biotech and Pfizer, Inc. and CARsgen Therapeutics, Ltd., among others. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The following criteria are used to evaluate the players:

Company Profile

Business Segments Analysis

Financial Analysis

SWOT analysis & Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Key Market Segmentation:

On the basis of target antigen, the T-cell therapy market is segmented into CD 19, CD 20, GD2, CD22 and others.

On the basis of applications, the T-cell therapy market is segmented into acute lymphocytic, leukaemia, non-hodgkin diseases, multiple myeloma and others.

On the basis of end-users, the T-cell therapy market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics and others.

On the basis of distribution channel, the T-cell therapy market has been segmented into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy and others.

Major Regions:

Geographically, this report split into several key regions, with sales (MT), Revenue (Million USD), market share, and growth rate for these regions, covering

**North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

**Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

**Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

**South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

**Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

