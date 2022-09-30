System Integrator Market Historical Analysis, Size, Trends, Demands, Key Players Overview, Emerging Technologies and Forecast by 2028

A wide-reaching System Integrator Market analysis report comprises of the right information at fingertips which is the key to making faster and more informed decisions. The report can get accurate, in-depth information on latest market trends, future directions and unexplored avenues across industry verticals. Such tailor-made market research reports aid clients boost their brand equity and realign market goals for better profitability. With collective skill set of specialized domain-based knowledge, proprietary techniques, and exclusive software is integrated into the market research so that clients can always expect an absolute success with the System Integrator market business report.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the system integrator market was valued at USD 23.60 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 46.00 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 8.70% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. In addition to the insights on market scenarios such as market value, growth rate, segmentation, geographical coverage, and major players, the market reports curated by the Data Bridge Market Research also include in-depth expert analysis, geographically represented company-wise production and capacity, network layouts of distributors and partners, detailed and updated price trend analysis and deficit analysis of supply chain and demand.

The growing need from the corporations to increase the effectiveness of their present systems, increasing inclination for computerisation technologies, acceptance of cloud computing technology, and the growth of broadband infrastructure are few of the main factors boosting the growth of the system integrator market. The increasing of the customer preference regarding to the virtualization is also expected to be one of the key factors propelling the growth of the system integrator market in the forecast period.

Factors such as, the increasing utilization growing use of internet of things (IoT) in industrial computerisation, safety and security issues grows the need for automation systems, the need for low-cost, energy effective production procedures, development in the cloud computing technology, higher negotiating power of system integrators, system integrators help solution benefactors to enlarge around the world, system integrators provide hustled products are expected to further cushion the growth of the system integrator market in the forecast period. However, the high expenditure needed for computerisation application and maintenance, and the decreasing of the crude oil expenses impacting the funds in infrastructure computerisation are the factors most likely expected to hinder the growth of the system integrator market.

Leading Key Players Operating in the System Integrator Market Includes:

The major players covered in the system integrator market report are Capgemini, Accenture, IBM Corporation, Infosys Limited, Jitterbit, Logic, Magic Software Enterprises, HCL Technologies Limited, BTM Global, AISG, Sopra Steria, Dell Inc., SAP SE, Schneider Electric, Wipro Limited, Tyco, Cognizant, SADA, Inc., Atos SE and Tata Consultancy Services Limited, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

System Integrator Market Segmentations:

The system integrator market is segmented on the basis of service, technology, and end-use. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

Based on the service, the system integrator market is segmented into infrastructure integration, application integration, consulting. Infrastructure integration is further sub segmented into building management system (BMS), integrated communication, network integration, cloud integration. Application integration is further sub segmented into application lifecycle management (ALM), data integration, integrated security software, integrated social software.

Based on the technology, the system integrator market is segmented into supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA), programmable logic controller (PLC), programmable automation controller (PAC), remote terminal unit (RTU), distributed control system (DCS), manufacturing execution system (MES) and manufacturing operations management (MOM), product lifecycle management (PLM), human-machine interface (HMI), advanced process control (APC), operator training simulator (OTS), safety automation. Safety automation is sub segmented into burner management systems (BMS), emergency shutdown systems (ESD), fire and gas monitoring and control, high-integrity pressure protection systems (HIPPS), turbomachinery control (TMC).

Based on the end-use, the system integrator market is segmented into it and telecom, BFSI, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, energy and utility

System Integrator Market by Region:

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Russia, Italy and Rest of Europe)

(Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Russia, Italy and Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, rest of countries etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, rest of countries etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Key Benefits for Industry Participants & Stakeholders:

Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

Neutral perspective on the market performance

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

In-depth analysis of the System Integrator Market

Table of Content: System Integrator Market

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of the System Integrator Market Report

Part 03: System Integrator Market Landscape

Part 04: System Integrator Market Sizing

Part 05: System Integrator Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

