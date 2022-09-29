Sweet Potatoes Market 2022 Trends, Demand and Scope with Outlook, Business Strategies and Forecast 2029 Global Sweet Potatoes Market, By Type (Whole Product, Processed Sweet Potatoes, Paste/Purees, and Sweet Potato Flour), Product Type (Fresh, Frozen, Dried, and Others), Nature (Organic and Conventional), Packaging Type (Bag, Pouches, Box, Tray, and Others), End User (House-hold, Food Service Sector, Food & Beverages Industry, and Others) Distribution Channel (Store-Based Retailing and Online Retail) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029

” An influential Sweet Potatoes Market survey file can be explored in phrases of breakdown of records with the aid of manufacturers, region, kind and application, market status, market share, increase rate, future trends, market drivers, possibilities and challenges, rising trends, dangers and entry barriers, income channels, and distributors. The document identifies the most current improvements, market share, and structures utilized via the giant market. Both hooked up as nicely as new gamers in the ABC enterprise can correctly use this enterprise record for absolute appreciation of the market. The credible Sweet Potatoes Market record has been crafted in such a way that it proves to be the most appropriate to the enterprise needs.

An exquisite Sweet Potatoes Market record makes use of the SWOT evaluation method for the evaluation of the improvement of the most first-rate market players. In this enterprise evaluation report, the market is additionally nicely analyzed on the foundation of severa regions. This market lookup record has CAGR price fluctuations at some point of the forecast duration of 2022-2029 for the market. Thus, for higher choice making and thriving commercial enterprise growth, the statistics and records blanketed in this market record is very imperative. This conventional market document is supplied with the effective insights and facts that helps outshine the competition. The giant scale Sweet Potatoes Market record helps the company in exploring new makes use of and new markets for its present merchandise and thereby growing the demand for its products.

Get the PDF Sample Copy (Including FULL TOC, Graphs and Tables) of this report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-sweet-potatoes-market&SR

Sweet Potatoes Market Analysis and Size

The global sweet potatoes market is driven by increased applications for sweet potatoes across industries. Additionally, the global sweet potatoes market will be fueled by sweet potatoes’ many nutritional advantages. At the same time, the primary factors limiting the global sweet potato market are the higher price of sweet potato products compared to potatoes and the ease with which potatoes can be substituted in the market. As a result of the rising demand for sweet potatoes, manufacturers are putting more effort into launching new products, promoting them, winning accolades and certifications, and participating in market events. These choices ultimately aid the market’s expansion.

Some factors driving the market growth are growing awareness of sweet potatoes’ health benefits over potatoes, increasing applications of sweet potatoes in food & beverages, and growing awareness about health among consumers. However, limitations in terms of high prices of sweet potatoes are expected to hamper the market’s growth.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the sweet potatoes market is expected to reach USD 50,534.33 million by 2029, with a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

REPORT METRIC DETAILS Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Year 2020 (Customizable to 2019-2014) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Million, Volumes in Units, Pricing in USD Segments Covered By Type (Whole Product, Processed Sweet Potatoes, Paste/Purees, and Sweet Potato Flour), Product Type (Fresh, Frozen, Dried, and Others), Nature (Organic and Conventional), Packaging Type (Bag, Pouches, Box, Tray, and Others), End User (Household, Food Service Sector, Food & Beverages Industry, and Others) Distribution Channel (Store Based Retailing and Online Retail) Countries Covered U.S., Canada, and Mexico in North America. Germany, U.K., Italy, France, Spain, Switzerland, Netherlands, Belgium, Russia, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe. Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific in Asia-Pacific. South Africa, UAE., Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the rest of the Middle East and Africa (MEA) in the Middle East and Africa. Brazil, Argentina, and the Rest of South America. Market Players Covered Conagra Brands, Inc., Nash Produce, Sweet Potato Spirit Company, Ham Farms, Dole Food Company, Inc., McCain Foods Limited, A.V. Thomas Produce, Jackson Farming Company, J.R. Simplot Company, Idahoan Foods, LLC., KP Snacks, Urban Platter, Jackson’s Chips, Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc., BIRDS EYE LIMITED, The Kraft Heinz Company, Nestlé, and Bhanu Farms, among others.

Market Definition

Sweet potatoes are a type of root vegetable with a sweet flavor and a starchy texture. Sweet potatoes have a fibrous texture and are incredibly nutrient and mineral dense. Additionally, sweet potatoes enhance digestion and support gut health, among other advantages. Sweet potatoes are naturally anti-inflammatory and rich in antioxidants. Additionally, sweet potatoes come in various hues, including purple, orange, and other. Sweet potatoes are preferred in many functional foods and baby food products because they are rich in a variety of vitamins and minerals. Sweet potatoes are used in many different ways across regions.

Sweet Potatoes Market Dynamics

This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints, and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail below:

Drivers:

RISE OF HEALTH AWARENESS AMONG CONSUMERS

Consumers are now more conscious of their health due to their changing lifestyles, so they are paying closer attention to what they have to eat. This alteration has increased consumers’ popularity of plant-based, low-calorie, sugar-free, dairy-free, and gluten-free foods.

Growing rates of non-communicable diseases like cardiovascular disease, diabetes, cancer, obesity, and overweight among consumers contribute to this change in the population.

INCREASING CONSUMPTION OF PROCESSED FOOD

The market consumption trend towards processed food has been driven by people’s changing lifestyles and hectic schedules. The unfortunate global spread of the coronavirus has caused this consumption to rise even further. Because of the rise in consumption, businesses have been forced to develop new products and healthier alternatives. Despite all the innovations, sweet potatoes are the only ones used as an ingredient in processed foods.

GROWING MARKET FOR FOODSERVICE IN THE SWEET POTATO SECTOR

Any food-related trend in the market is not just limited to producers of food and beverages. The movement spreads across industries and results in fresh ideas. Foodservice sectors have been incorporating this change in their strategic advancements as the food and beverage sector has seen progressive growth in the consumption and demand for sweet potato products. Many food service businesses have been introducing new products based on sweet potatoes as an ingredient in various regions.

Restraints

HIGHER PRICE OF SWEET POTATO PRODUCTS COMPARED TO POTATOES

Sweet potato products are more expensive than potato products because of the high cost of raw materials. The fact that sweet potatoes are challenging to grow and demand more labor and money during cultivation is another factor contributing to the increase in the price of sweet potato products.

Due to the high cost of raw materials and the labor-intensive manufacturing process, there are now only a handful of significant market players, leading to sweet potato products’ premium and pricey status. This is another factor contributing to the increase in the price of sweet potato products.

EASY AVAILABILITY OF SUBSTITUTES

Potatoes are among the top vegetables produced and consumed globally. Sweet potatoes are less common than potatoes, which have more uses worldwide. As a result, consumers can easily access potatoes in various shapes and forms over sweet potatoes.

Due to such instances and the abundance of potato alternatives, manufacturers and consumers are looking for products made from potatoes rather than sweet potatoes. As a result, sweet potato growth will be constrained and slow worldwide.

Opportunities

GROWING MARKET OF FUNCTIONAL FOOD AND DIETARY SUPPLEMENTS

The market for sweet potatoes will see many new and upcoming opportunities with the growth of functional food and dietary supplements in light of such developments and growing consumer and manufacturer awareness of the health benefits of the sweet potato. The increasing market of available food and nutritional supplements will create opportunities for the global sweet potatoes market due to the growing health consciousness among people.

VARIOUS PRODUCT LAUNCHES AND DEVELOPMENTS

A new requirement has driven the market in these changing times. This need is expressed in the demand for natural nutrition products. Among them, there has been a surge in demand for products on the market that are used in various applications, including baking, cooking, processed foods, and others. This demand has led to several developments in the market.

Challenge

UNFAVORABLE ENVIRONMENTAL CONDITION BRAND EQUITY OF THE PRODUCT

Manufacturers find it difficult to enter this market due to these issues. Additionally, because sweet potatoes require a lengthy time commitment for any returns on investment, many manufacturers are hesitant to enter this market and instead opt to only pursue sweet potatoes as a side business, which limits the sweet potato’s ability to spread throughout the world.

Post-COVID-19 Impact on Global Sweet Potatoes Market

Post the pandemic, the demand for sweet potatoes has increased as there won’t be any restrictions on movement; hence, the supply of products would be easy. The persistence of COVID-19 for a longer period has affected the supply chain as it got disrupted, and it became difficult to supply the food products to the consumers, initially increasing the demand for products. However, post-COVID, the need for sweet potatoes has increased significantly owing to good nutrient content and other nutritional availability.

Recent Developments

In August 2022, McDonald’s Canada and McCain Foods Limited announced a new partnership to establish the Future of Potato Farming Fund, which will invest $1 million in education, demonstration, and cost-sharing grants to support potato farmers’ adoption of regenerative practices and technology

Visit full Study Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-sweet-potatoes-market?SR

Key Questions answered in the Report:

What is the size of the overall Sweet Potatoes Market s and its segments? What are the key segments and sub-segments in the ? What are the key drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges of the Food Service Disposables and how they are expected to impact the ? What are the attractive investment opportunities within the ? What is the Food Service Disposables size at the regional and country-level? Who are the key players and their key competitors? value- chain and key trends impacting every node with reference to companies What are the strategies for growth adopted by the key players in Sweet Potatoes Market ? How does a particular company rank against its competitors with respect to revenue, profit comparison, operational efficiency, cost competitiveness and capitalization? How financially strong are the key players in Sweet Potatoes Market (revenue and profit margin, capitalization, expenditure analysis, investment analysis)? What are the recent trends in Sweet Potatoes Market ? (M&A, partnerships, new product developments, expansions)

The report can answer the following questions:

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Beer Manufacturing Equipment industry.

Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Sweet Potatoes Market industry.

Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Sweet Potatoes Market industry.

Different types and applications of Sweet Potatoes Market industry, share of each type and application by revenue.

Global size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries f of Sweet Potatoes Market industry.

Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment, industry chain analysis of Sweet Potatoes Market t industry.

SWOT analysis of Sweet Potatoes Market industry.

New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of Sweet Potatoes Market industry.

Complete Report Details with Facts and Figures along respective Images and Graphs (TOC) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-sweet-potatoes-market&SR

Top Trending Reports:

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-soap-dispenser-market

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-gluten-free-pasta-market

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-tarpaulin-sheets-market

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-waterless-cosmetic-market

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-vegan-footwear-market

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-straw-market

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-survival-tools-market

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-poultry-packaging-market

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-wood-chipper-machines-market

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-yeast-based-ingredients-market

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-anti-counterfeit-cosmetic-packaging-market

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-synthetic-fruit-flavor-market

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-baby-pacifier-market

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-dog-clothing-and-accessories-market

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-loafers-market

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-resistance-bands-market

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-mushroom-fermenter-market

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-wafer-confectionery-market

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-cannabis-based-alcoholic-beverages-market

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-rhodiola-extract-market

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-perfume-and-fragrance-packaging-market

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-packaging-inserts-and-cushions-market

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-contract-glazing-market

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavours to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process. Data Bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune.

Data Bridge Market Research has over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact Us

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email – corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com

“