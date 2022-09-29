Surfing Equipment Market Scope and overview, To Develop with Increased Global Emphasis on Industrialization 2029 Global Surfing Equipment Market, By Product (Surfing Boards, Apparel & Accessories, Surf Gear), Application (Entertainment, Sports Competition, Other), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Belgium, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028

Market Analysis and Insights : Global Surfing Equipment Market

The surfing equipment market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 3.14% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach the value of USD 276.26 million by 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on surfing equipment market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth. Rapid urbanization is escalating the growth of surfing equipment market.

Surfing refers to surface water sport where the surfer sits on the front or head of a moving wave that takes the surfer to the shore. Surfing equipment is used to do surfing and some of the common surfing products include apparel, surfing boards, and surf gear, among others. Surfing is considered a recreational activity, as it serves as a pressure buster to be out in the open.

The rise in popularity of water sports and adventure sports across the globe acts as one of the major factors driving the growth of surfing equipment market. The adoption of recreational activities due to several health benefits related to surfing, boosting international tourism, and use of surfing equipment facilitate the movement of the individual’s body against the moving wave current accelerate the market growth. The increase in demand for and sales of surfing equipment, such as surfboards, gear, apparel, and accessories, and rise in interest among adventure enthusiasts, especially millennials, further influence the market. Additionally, increase in participation in games and sports, adoption of smart strategic marketing activities, high e-commerce sales channels, surge in disposable income and growth in health consciousness positively affect the surfing equipment market. Furthermore, product launches and innovations in the equipment extend profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

