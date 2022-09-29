Strain Gauge Market Research With ABB Group, Piezo-Metrics, HBM, Vishay Intertechnology Companies By 2022: Size, Business Development, Share and Opportunities 2028



“A voltage meter is an electrical sensor that converts a voltage or displacement to another measurable quantity, such as a change in resistance. This allows any mechanical measuring system to use highly accurate material and structure measurements. Strain is simply a strain measurement by length, area, or volume. Deformation occurs when external forces acting on a body change its original shape, causing stress changes. The growing use of robotics in the industry has increased the use of strain gauges, driving the growth of the strain gauge market.

an increase of 2.95% of CAGR over the forecast period.

ABB Group, Piezo-Metrics, HBM, Vishay Intertechnology, FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology, ATI Industrial Automation, Kyowa Electronic Instruments Co, The Crane Group of Companies, OMEGA Engineering, Zemic (Netherlands).

Segmentation:

Strain Gauge By type

Metal Strain Gauge, Semiconductor Strain Gauge

Strain Gauge By applications

Weighing Equipment, Aerospace, Industrial Measurement and Control, Others

North America Strain Gauge market

South America

Strain Gauge Market in Asia and Pacific

Middle east and Africa

Strain Gauge Market in Europe

