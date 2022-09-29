Steel Drums Market Analysis by Industry Size, Qualitative Insights, Growth Opportunity, Regional Analysis 2022 to 2029 Global Steel drums Market, By Material (Stainless Steel, Cold Rolled Steel, Carbon Steel), Head Type (Tight Head, Open Head), Capacity (Up to 10 Gallons, 10- 30 Gallons, 30- 50 Gallons, 50-80 Gallons, 80 Gallons and above), End User (Food and Beverages, Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals, Oils and Lubricants, Paints and Dyes, Chemicals and Solvents, Building and Construction, Agriculture, Other)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029

Market Analysis and Size

Steel drums are constructed from steel which makes them highly pretty, durable and make them leak-proof. They are ideal for transporting, storing and containing hazardous and toxic materials. Their toughness ensures the maximum protection because they won’t easily crack, tear and bend in transit. Steel drums manufacturers over all the globe are quoting a rise in demand for lucrative yet efficient packaging solutions to overcome the bulk packaging challenges. Therefore, several rigid packaging manufacturers are focusing on manufacturing innovative packaging solutions to satisfy upcoming demands from the end-user industries.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the steel drums market was valued at USD 11.18 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 16.16 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 4.71 % during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and technological advancements.

Report Scope and Market Segmentation

REPORT METRIC DETAILS Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2020 (Customizable to 2014 – 2019) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion, Volumes in Units, Pricing in USD Segments Covered Material (Stainless Steel, Cold Rolled Steel, Carbon Steel), Head Type (Tight Head, Open Head), Capacity (Up to 10 Gallons, 10- 30 Gallons, 30- 50 Gallons, 50-80 Gallons, 80 Gallons and above), End User (Food and Beverages, Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals, Oils and Lubricants, Paints and Dyes, Chemicals and Solvents, Building and Construction, Agriculture, Other) Countries Covered U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America Market Players Covered HOOVER CS (US), Snyder Industries, (US), SCHÜTZ GmbH & Co. KGa (Germany), BWAY Corporation (US), Thielmann (US) , Time Technoplast Ltd. (India), Custom Metalcraft, Inc. (US), Automationstechnik GmbH (Germany), Transtainer (Australia), Hawman Container Services (Canada), Schafer Werke Gmbh (Germany), Obal Centrum s.r.o. (Europe), Sicagen (India), Balmer Lawrie & Co. Ltd (India), Industrial Container Services (US), Myers Container (US), Orlando Drum (US), Great Western Containers Inc. (Canada), Meyer Steel Drum, Inc. (Us), Peninsula Drums (South Africa), Greif (US) Market Opportunities Increase in the number of emerging markets

Increasing number of product innovations

Rise in strategic collaborations

Market Definition

Steel is one of the most durable and reliable materials which is used in the manufacturing of industrial packaging containers. Steel drums are one of them which are majorly used to pack semi-solids liquids, and powders. Steel drums perform well over an extensive range of pressure, temperature, and humidity, while sustaining their structural reliability then it is free from flame and heat and without spills and leaks or spills. These drums are unaffected by implosion and thermal shock while maintaining proper working situations

Steel Drums Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rise the demand in chemical industry

In chemical industry, Steel drums are used as packaging solutions for storing and transporting dangerous or hazardous goods. Steel drums are the safest containers for shipments. Due to this chemical sector holds a significant share of the steel drum market for safe packaging solutions and are expected to drive the growth rate of steel drums market.

Increase in demand due to their properties

Steel drums are not only protect against the physical damage, but when it is properly sealed then it also protect the material against harmful UV rays, dust, moisture, and any pests that might be around the storage area. If the manufacturers add extra layers of protection to a steel drum by using waterproof covers, dust covers, and UV covers then it will use in many other purposes.

Demand due to reliability

Steel drums are used by numerous industries to store raw materials which is used for finished products and industrial operations. These steel drum characteristic different from sizes. The 55 gallon steel drums are huge enough to contain the products of different nature, be it dry, liquid, solid or semi-liquid products. Due to their storage reliability for industrial operations, steel drums are the ideal containers.

Opportunities

The increasing inks and paints industries are demanding for secure and safe packaging solutions for their product protection. Growing paints, dyes and inks production in emerging countries, coupled with the increasing need for secure transportation of products which is projected to boost the demand for steel drums in upcoming periods. The rising investments in growing production facilities is expected to make significant growth opportunities for the growth of the steel drums market.

