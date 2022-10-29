Stand-Up Pouches Market Insights, Potential Business Strategies, Mergers and Acquisitions, Revenue Analysis – 2022- 2026

The demand for sustainable packaging solutions has exponentially increased in the packaging sector. With awareness about depleting resources and their negative impact on the environment, both manufacturers and consumers are switching to sustainable packaging solutions that are biodegradable or recyclable. Sustainable packaging is a viable alternative that leaves a positive impact on the environment. As consumers have become environment-conscious, the manufacturers are now designing the packages sustainably. Moreover, in order to deliver sustainable stand-up pouches, manufacturers are collaborating with other brands and launching recyclable technology.

With the growing demand for sustainable packaging solutions, stand-up pouches are expected to gain significant demand.

Rising Preference for Products with Longer Shelf-life Inhibiting Growth of Stand-Up Pouches

Over the years, the global packaging market has witnessed increased demand for flexible packaging solutions and extended shelf-life of products. In today’s world, consumers are preferring packaged products due to changes in work culture, and busier & fast-paced lifestyles. Thus, consumers’ preference is inclined to convenient packaging solutions with barrier properties over other alternatives. Furthermore, consumers increasingly demand resalable, longer shelf-life, and lightweight packaging solutions that fit into their urban and hectic lifestyles.

Stand-up pouches are gaining attention due to their high barrier properties to protect against environmental elements. The material used for manufacturing stand-up pouches is FDA-approved materials that assure the safety of products packed inside. The stand-up pouches have a variety of closure types such as zippers, etc., making it convenient for consumers for anytime consumption without the fear of spoiling the freshness or taste of the product. As the demand for food packaging is rising, this will drive the stand-up pouches market.

Increasing eCommerce Augmenting Stand-Up Pouches Market Growth

The eCommerce sector has grown exceptionally in the recent years. Consumers are migrating to online shopping platforms, especially due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as packaged goods were directly shipped to consumers, instead of typically being acquired in person. Packaging for eCommerce is critical, as the packaging not only protects and preserves the product, it is also about a shift in consumer lifestyle trends, behaviors, as well as retail shift.

For packers and retailers developing eCommerce strategies, stand-up pouches offer numerous advantages compared to other packaging types. During the transit, stand-up pouches keep the products safe due to its high barrier properties. Stand-up pouches also offer significant cost savings in transportation and distribution. As the packaging is light, fuel cost of truck is lower, more products can be stored in less space, and less labor and less time will be required. Stand-up pouches lend enhanced durability and space efficiency keeping the direct-to-consumer shipments protected for eCommerce. These pouches are poised to play a prominent role in eCommerce, as a result of which the global stand-up pouches will grow tremendously.

