Stand-Up Pouches Market – Global Growth Segments | Key Driving Factors, Explosive Trends by Regions, Leading Players Analysis, Business Strategies and Global Forecast

Global Stand-Up Pouches Market Research Report', the report is complete with elaborate research undertaken by prominent analysts and a detailed analysis of the global industry place. The study is inclusive of well-elaborated, extensive scrutiny of this industry alongside major parameters that may most likely have an influence on the market commercialization matrix. The Stand-Up Pouches Market report includes global market size, demand, consumption, price, import, export, macroeconomic analysis, type and application segment information by region including Europe, North America, Middle East, and Africa, and South America. Industry chain analysis, raw material, and end-user information are also incorporated in this Stand-Up Pouches Market report.

Market Analysis and Insights : Global Stand-Up Pouches Market

The stand-up pouches market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 7.41% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 41.60 billion by 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on stand-up pouches market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth. The rise in demand for packaged food and cost-effectiveness of stand-up pouches is escalating the growth of stand-up pouches market.

Stand-up pouches refers to ideal containers for solid, liquid and powdered and non-food items that assist the food to stay fresh for long period of time. Polypropylene, polyesters and metal foil are the materials which are utilized to make stand-up pouches or packets. These are lightweight material that is easy to handle which are extensively utilized in food and beverages industry for products such as coffee, tea, sauces and candies. Stand-up pouches is generally available in three types – K- seal and corner bottom also called plow (plough) bottom or folded bottom, doyen also known as round bottom or doypack.

The increase in demand for packaged goods and adoption of packaging because their features such as zippers or sliders, spouts and tear notches among others offering greater convenience and functionality are the major factors driving the stand-up pouches market. The growing demand for packaged goods, increasing consumer inclination towards stand-up pouches because of factors including convenience, aesthetic appeal and several value-added features and limited requirement of material, shipping and transportation costs accelerate the stand-up pouches market growth. The light weight of the product when compared to numerous other rigid packaging formats including metal cans and glass bottles among others, increasing demand for bioplastic material owing to several factors including a growing focus on sustainability coupled with rising restrictions on the use of plastics and adoption of flexible packaging format that can stand erect on its bottom for the purpose of storage, display and use which influence the stand-up pouches market. Additionally, greater shipping convenience as compared to glass jars, rigid bottles and aluminum, rising demand for on-the-go snacks and single-serve meals, attractive packaging, change in consumer preference and surge in disposable income positively affect the stand-up pouches market. Furthermore, rising popularity of stand-up pouches in alcohol packaging and emerging economies extend profitable opportunities to the stand-up pouches market players in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

The major players operating in the Stand-Up Pouches market report are Amcor Limited, Bemis Company, Inc, Berry Global Inc., Mondi, Sealed Air, Smurfit Kappa, COVERIS, ProAmpac, Huhtamäki, Sonoco Products Company, CONSTANTIA, Winpak Ltd., GUALAPACK S.P.A. VIA CARLO MUSSA 266, American Packaging Corporation, Bryce Corporation, CLONDALKIN GROUP, Interflex Group, Swiss Pac Pvt. Ltd., Glenroy, Inc.

Global Stand-Up Pouches Market Scope and Market Size

The stand-up pouches market is segmented on the basis of material, type, closure and application. The growth among segments helps you analyze niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of material, the stand-up pouches market is segmented into plastic, paper, metal and bioplastic.

On the basis of type, the stand-up pouches market is segmented into standard, aseptic, retort and hot-filled.

On the basis of closure, the stand-up pouches market is segmented into tear notch, zipper and spout.

On the basis of application, the stand-up pouches market is segmented into food and beverages, pet food, healthcare, personal care and cosmetics, homecare and others.

Global Stand-Up Pouches Market Country Level Analysis

The stand-up pouches market is analyzed and market size, volume information is provided by country, material, type, closure and application as referenced above.

The countries covered in the global stand-up pouches market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

North America dominates the stand-up pouches market because of the high demand for packaged food such as ready-to-eat meals, increasing popularity of stand-up pouches owing to their shelf readiness, lightweight, portability and less material usage as compared to rigid packaging products. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 because of the growing demand for convenient packaging, changing lifestyle and increasing spending power among consumers.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter’s five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

