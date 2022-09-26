Stainless Steel Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future | Biggest Opportunity by 2029

Market Definition

Stainless steel contains a variety of materials that when the fused result in a power alloy. Stainless steel, an alloy of iron and chromium, and nickel in some cases provide resistance to corrosion of iron. Chromium is responsible for providing this resistance property to the alloy. Chromium secretes a thin layer of oxide that is known as the passive layer. Other than chromium, nitrogen and molybdenum are also added to this alloy. It is an environmentally inert and neutral alloy, which means that it is infinitely recyclable. Stainless steel is durable and strong which makes it perfect use for various end-user verticals.

Global Stainless Steel Market was valued at USD 104.23 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 166.13 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 6.00% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and climate chain scenario.

Market Analysis and Size

Over the last few years, the increased production of stainless steel is projected to have significant impact over the market. According to the International Stainless Steel Forum (ISSF), Indonesia will become one of the world’s largest producers of stainless steel. Meanwhile, China is the world’s largest stainless steel producer, with an annual output of around 30 MT. Furthermore, with increasing public infrastructure development, China and India are poised to lead the stainless steel market growth. As a result, the market is projected to have an accelerated growth over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape and Stainless Steel Market Share Analysis

The stainless steel market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to stainless steel market.

Some of the major players operating in the stainless steel market are

DuPont (U.S.)

DOW (U.S.)

Umicore (Belgium)

Glencore (Switzerland)

Jinchuan Group International Resources Co. Ltd (China)

Huayou Cobalt Co., Ltd (China)

Freeport Cobalt (Finland)

Sherritt International Corporation (Canada)

solvay (Belgium)

DAIKIN (Japan)

BHP (Australia)

Eramet (France)

Vale (Brazil)

Votorantim Metais SA (Brazil)

Sumitomo Corporation (Japan)

COVID-19 Impact on Stainless Steel Market

The recent outbreak of coronavirus had a negative impact on the stainless steel market. The pandemic crisis has had a significant impact on the growth of the stainless steel market in the year 2020, owing to a significant decrease in demand from various end use sectors. Furthermore, there has been a decrease in construction activity as well as the closure of some manufacturing plants. For example, Nippon Steel announced in March 2021 that it will reduce capacity by 10%, following a 10% reduction in production in 2020 due to a drop in demand caused by the pandemic. Furthermore, Oxford Economics predicted that annual construction output in China would fall by 8% in 2020. Nonetheless, they forecast $5.8 trillion in global construction activity over the next ten years, led by the United States, China, India, and Indonesia.

While companies have reduced short-term revenue targets, the stainless steel market outlook for 2022-2028 remains bullish. Stakeholders are expected to establish large capacities and investigate opportunities in the construction sector with stainless steel recycling.

Global Stainless Steel Market Scope

The stainless steel market is segmented on the basis of product, type, grade and application. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Product

Flat Products

Long Products

Bars/ Wire Rods

Hot Bars/ Wire Rods

Cold Bars/ Wire Rods

Cold Rolled Flats

Coils

Sheets

Strips

Hotplates and Sheet

Hot Coils

Tubes

Castings

Others

Type

Austenitic Stainless Steels

Martensitic Stainless Steels

Ferritic Stainless Steels

Precipitation-Hard enable Stainless Steels

Duplex Series

Grade

200 Series

300 Series

400 Series

Duplex Series

Application

Automotive and Transportation

Building and Construction

Consumer Goods

Heavy Industries

Metal Products

Other Applications

Regional Analysis:The report further examines the Stainless Steel market in the key regions of the world with regard to production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue generation, market share and size, and presence of prominent players in the regions. The Stainless Steel report also covers the expansion plans undertaken by companies in the regions under the regional analysis section. The regional analysis of the market comprises of production volume information, consumption volume and patterns, revenue, and growth rate for the forecast period.

According to the regional analysis, the market is primarily spread over key geographical regions as follows:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

