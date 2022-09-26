Sports Betting Market to Witness an Impressive Growth of USD 167.66 billion with CAGR of 10.26 % by 2029, Share, Size, Opportunities, Growth Rate, Applications and Development Trends Global Sports Betting Market, By Platform (Online, Offline), Type (Line-In-Play, Fixed Old Betting, Exchange Betting, Daily Fantasy, Spread Betting, E-Sports, Pari-Mutuel, Others), Sports Type (Football, Baseball, Basketball, Hockey, Cricket, Tennis, Golf, Boxing, Horse Riding, Auto Racing, Others), Application (Draw games, Instant Games, Lotto, Numbers Games, Others) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029

Analysis and Size

Sports betting markets are similar to traditional financial markets in several aspects. Sports betting markets potentially have much in common with stock markets. Events on which wagers are made could be anything from more traditional activities such as dog or horse to sports like American football and soccer. Bets are normally made through bookmakers which is also known as sportsbooks. These bookmakers operate both as land-based establishments, such as at casinos or betting shops, and online.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the sports betting market was valued at USD 76.75 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 167.66 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 10.26 % during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and consumer behaviour.

Market Definition

Sports betting is the activity which is work for predicting sports results and then placing a wager on the outcome. The occurrence of sports bet upon differs by culture, with the vast mainstream of bets being placed on association such as mixed martial arts, American football, basketball, baseball, hockey, track cycling, auto racing, and boxing at both the personal and amateur levels. Sports betting can also prolong to non-athletic events, like politics election and reality show contests. This is also for non-human contests like greyhound racing, horse racing, and illegal, underground cockfighting.

Report Scope and Market Segmentation

REPORT METRIC DETAILS Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2020 (Customizable to 2014 – 2019) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion, Volumes in Units, Pricing in USD Segments Covered Platform (Online, Offline), Type (Line-In-Play, Fixed Old Betting, Exchange Betting, Daily Fantasy, Spread Betting, E-Sports, Pari-Mutuel, Others), Sports Type (Football, Baseball, Basketball, Hockey, Cricket, Tennis, Golf, Boxing, Horse Riding, Auto Racing, Others), Application (Draw games, Instant Games, Lotto, Numbers Games, Others Countries Covered U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America Market Players Covered william Hill (U.K.), Entain (U.K), 888 Holdings (Spain), Kindred Group plc (Malta), Flutter Entertainment plc (Ireland), The Stars Group Inc, (Canada), Bet365 (U.K.), Bet-at-home.com (Germany), BetAmerica (U.S.), Betfred (U.K.), Betsson (Sweden), Draft Kings (U.S), Fan duel (US), Gala coral group (U.K.), Ladbrokes (U.K.), Sportech PLC (U.K.), TVG (U.S.), Twinspires (U.S.), Watch and Wager (U.S.) Market Opportunities Increase in digital infrastructue

Increasing number of product innovations

Rise in strategic market activities

Sports Betting Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising the usage of online betting

There are many areas where peoples involving in online gambling, especially sports betting, this attracts mostly the younger population. It also reaches to those population which do not follow the sports and is available in many countries where sport betting is legal or illegal. The average age group of an online sports bettor is 38 years whereas the average age of a land-based sports bettor is 45 years. Due to increasing population towards sports betting are expected to drive the market growth rate.

Growing digital infrastructure

The growth of digital infrastructure and the prevalence of wireless connectivity are expected to drive the sports betting market growth rate. The rising usage of smartphones has changed the way of performance of consumer’s activities especially in sports betting. There are around 6.3 billion smartphone users globally and this number is increasing every year which is the main reason for enhancing the population in sports betting market.

Shifting consumer habits

There has been a substantial change in the consumer behaviour regarding sports betting. The rise in the popularity of social gambling and gambling apps will drive the growth of the sports betting market during forecast period. Now, Vendors are taking advantage of those population which is using Internet to develop innovative social gambling games. The large number of people participating in social gambling which is also growing because of competing with their friends is the major reason for the gamers to adopt social gaming.

The sports betting market is segmented on the basis of platform, type, sport type and application. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Platform

Online

Offline

Type

Line-In-Play

Fixed Old Betting

Exchange Betting

Daily Fantasy

Spread Betting

E-Sports

Pari-Mutuel

Others

Sports Type

Football

Baseball

Basketball

Hockey

Cricket

Tennis

Golf

Boxing

Horse Riding

Auto Racing

Others

Application

Draw games

Instant Games

Lotto

Numbers Games

Others

Table of Content

1 Introduction of Sports Betting Market

1.1 Overview of the Sports Betting Market

1.2 Scope of Report

1.3 Assumptions

2 Executive Summary

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Data Mining

3.2 Validation

3.3 Primary Interviews

3.4 List of Data Sources

4 Sports Betting Market Outlook

4.1 Overview

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.3 Porters Five Force Model

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

5 Sports Betting Market By Deployment Model

5.1 Overview

6 Sports Betting Market, By Solution

6.1 Overview

7 Sports Betting Market, By Vertical

7.1 Overview

8 Sports Betting Market, By Geography

8.1 Overview

8.2 North America

8.2.1 U.S.

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 U.K.

8.3.3 France

8.3.4 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 Rest of the World

8.5.1 Latin America

8.5.2 Middle East

9 Sports Betting Market Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Company Market Ranking

9.3 Key Development Strategies

10 Company Profiles

10.1.1 Overview

10.1.2 Financial Performance

10.1.3 Product Outlook

10.1.4 Key Developments

11 Appendix

11.1 Related Research

“