Speech Generating Devices Market Destine to Reach USD 587.02 million by 2029 Globally, Market Analysed by Size, Share, Industry Growth Rate, Demand & Revenue Forecast

Data Bridge Market Research analyses a growth rate in the global speech generating devices market in the forecast period 2022-2029. The expected CAGR of global speech generating devices market is tend to be around 12.40% in the mentioned forecast period. The market was valued at USD 230.42 million in 2021, and it would grow upto USD 587.02 million by 2029.

Market Analysis and Size

The global speech generating devices market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The development of prototype speech-generating devices has been recorded since the mid-1970s. Over time, many technological advances in electronics have been made to make devices more user-interactive and portable. Currently, few players are active in this segment. Active funding from government agencies to help manufacturers develop new products at low cost to make their devices affordable to patients. The market growth is increasing with each passing decade.

Market Definition

Speech generating device are the type of electronic devices which allow the user to select the message which to be spoken aloud. Speech generating devices are also known as voice output communication aids. These devices assist individual users with restricted verbal interaction ability to communicate effectively and in an easy way. It is considered to be a great boon to all users.

REPORT METRIC

Forecast Period – 2022 to 2029

– 2022 to 2029 Base Year – 2021

– 2021 Historic Years – 2020 (Customizable to 2014 – 2019)

Competitive Landscape and Global Speech Generating Devices Market Share Analysis

The global speech generating devices market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to global speech generating devices market

Key players operating in the global speech generating devices market include:

Tobii AB (Sweden)

PRC Saltillo (U.S.)

Lingraphica (U.S.)

TOBY CHURCHILL Ltd. (U.K.)

Textspeak Corporation (U.S.)

Tobii Dynavox AB (U.S.)

Zygo USA (U.S.)

Attainment Company, Inc. (U.S.)

Jabbla (Belgium)

Nuance Communication, Inc. (U.S.)

Amazon Web Services, Inc. (U.S.)

Global Speech Generating Devices Market Scope

Product

Speech Generating Synthesized Speech Devices

Speech Generating Text-to-Speech Devices

Speech Generating Picture Communicators

End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Academic and Research Institutes

Speech Generating Devices Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The global speech generating devices market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by product and end-user as referenced above.

The major countries covered in the global speech generating devices market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America is dominating the market in the forecast period due increasing government supplies of supply speech generating devices to the students via special school policies.

Europe is considered to have the most lucrative period due to rising cases of speech disorders in this region.

