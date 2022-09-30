Soy Sauce Market to Perceive Promising Growth of CAGR By 2022: Size, Share, Industry Analysis, Trends And Value Forecast 2028

Market Analysis and Insights of Soy Sauce Market

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the global soy sauce market will project a CAGR of 7.56% for the forecast period of 2021-2028. Growth and expansion of the food and beverages industry, surging demand for seasonings, flavours and dressings, rising consumer consciousness towards high quality and nutritional food products such as soy, and increasing personal disposable income by the major companies are the major factors attributable to the growth of soy sauce market.

Also known as brown sauce, soy sauce is made by fermentation of soya beans, brine, koji and roasted grain. Soy sauce has a salty and a sharp taste and is largely popular in East Asian region. Like any other dressing, soy sauce is used to enhance the flavour of the food item. Soy sauce is available in a wide range of flavours via both online and offline modes of distribution.

Rising population and surge in the awareness about the availability of a wide range of flavoured seasonings are the major factors fostering the growth of the market. Changing lifestyle, growth in the penetration of online shopping especially in the developing economies, growing health consciousness and rising focus of the manufacturers on widening the product portfolio are other important factors acting as market growth determinants. Rising expenditure to undertake research and development proficiencies, increasing popularity of different cuisines, rising soy production and spurt in the number of hypermarkets and supermarkets will further induce growth in the market value.

However, excess consumption can lead to ill effects on the health owing to the presence of sodium in soy sauce and this will pose a major challenge to the growth of the market. High costs associated with the research and development proficiencies and with the establishment will also hamper the market growth rate. Fluctuations in the prices of raw materials and will yet again derail the market growth rate. Soy sauce contains some cancer forming substances and this will also act as market growth restraints.

