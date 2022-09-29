Sorbitol Market 2022 Leading Players, Industry Updates, Outlook and COVID-19 Impact Analysis 2029 Global Sorbitol Market, By Category (Organic and Inorganic), Form (Crystallized, Liquid and Powder), Source (Corn, Wheat, Rye and Others), Function (Humectant, Sweetener, Bulking Agent, Stabilizer, Softener and Emulsifier and Others), Application (Food and Beverages, Animal Feed, Pharmaceuticals, Oral Care, Cosmetics, Industrial Sector and Others), – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029

The Sorbitol Market research document studies a number of parameters throughout the document which analyzes the market status in detail. It gives key measurements, status of the producers and is a principal source of course for the companies and organizations. Such market insights can be done with this complete market file which takes into account all the factors of present day and future market. In addition, the Sorbitol Market report predicts the measurement of the market with data on key supplier revenues, development of the enterprise by way of upstream & downstream, enterprise progress, key companies, segment type, & market application.

The Sorbitol Market file carefully researches market definition, market segmentation, competitive analysis and key trends in the market. This market research file consists of latest, complete and most updated market data and a valuable data. The document offers the market insights which assist to have a greater particular grasp of the market landscape, problems that may additionally impose on the enterprise in the future, and how to position particular manufacturers in the first-class way. It additionally studies the market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, income channels, and distributors with the assist of SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Market Analysis and Size

The market for sorbitol is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to rising consumption of nutritional and diabetic foods and beverages. The increasing demand for the product, as a replacement for sugar in end-user food items, is also expected to drive product demand in the near future.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the sorbitol market which was growing at a value of 1.52 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 2.44 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and consumer behaviour.

Report Scope and Market Segmentation

REPORT METRIC DETAILS Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2020 (Customizable to 2014 – 2019) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion, Volumes in Units, Pricing in USD Segments Covered Category (Organic and Inorganic), Form (Crystallized, Liquid and Powder), Source (Corn, Wheat, Rye and Others), Function (Humectant, Sweetener, Bulking Agent, Stabilizer, Softener and Emulsifier and Others), Application (Food and Beverages, Animal Feed, Pharmaceuticals, Oral Care, Cosmetics, Industrial Sector and Others) Countries Covered U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America Market Players Covered A.D.M. (U.S.), Cargill Incorporated (U.S.), Roquette Freres (France), Ingredion Incorporated (U.S.), Tereos Starch & Sweeteners (Brazil), Ecogreen Oleochemicals Pte Ltd (Singapore), Gulshan Polyols Ltd. (India), Merck GmbH (Germany), S.P.I. Pharma, Inc. (U.K.), Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd. (India), Dow (U.S.), Dupont Inc. (U.S.), Gujrat Ambuja Exports Ltd. (India), Jeecon Foods Pvt Ltd. (India) Opportunities Rising sugar price and supply fluctuations

People take sorbitol as a dietary supplement

The increasing use of organic food and beverages

Market Definition

Sorbitol, also known as glucitol, is a white, odourless crystalline powder that has 50-60% the sweetness of sucrose. It can be found in high concentrations in apples, peaches, plums, pears, and apricots. Sorbitol is a chemically inert and excipient-compatible polyol that is non-volatile, non-flammable, and non-corrosive. It is commercially produced through the electrolytic reduction of glucose and corn syrup.

Sorbitol Market Dynamics

Drivers

The shift in consumer preference for organic sweeteners

The increased awareness of the negative effects of artificial and processed sugar on health is the primary motivator of the sorbitol market. People are increasingly turning to natural or organic sweeteners on a regular basis. Demand for low-calorie foods is also increasing, which increases demand for Sorbitol.

The growing use of sorbitol in food industry

Due to its textural, moisture-stabilizing, and non-carcinogenic properties, the product’s increasing use in chocolates and confectionary products is expected to boost market demand. Sorbitol is chemically relatively inert and a stable chemical, which leads to high demand for the product because it is simple to incorporate into other food products without interfering with the recipe. Sorbitol has a wide range of applications due to its unique and useful texture-enhancing properties, including the production of cosmetics.

Opportunity

Sugar price and supply fluctuations, as well as growing demand for sorbitol in the food and beverage industries, present an opportunity for the sorbitol market. People take sorbitol as a dietary supplement. It has a number of nutritional benefits, which are propelling the sorbitol market forward. Due to the increased awareness, organic or natural-based cosmetic and hygiene products are in high demand. It is also widely used in the production of oral and dental care products.

Restraints

Sorbitol availability is affected by seasonal factors. It is greatly influenced by the weather, so its quality and price fluctuate. Sorbitol is being studied to see if it has any negative effects. These are some of the major impediments to the growth of the Sorbitol market.

This sorbitol market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the sorbitol market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

COVID-19 Impact on Sorbitol Market

The COVID-19 outbreak has disrupted the entire supply chain, affecting manufacturers’ consumption patterns and investment plans by forcing companies to adopt different and new operations policies with an eye on health and well-being problems for manufacturers on the production line. COVID-19 has reduced global sugar demand and has had an impact on the sugar industry, which drives sorbitol demand. Nowdays consumers are becoming more health-conscious and looking for food products that provide health benefits. Furthermore, consumer awareness of the harmful effects of sugar on health is growing, and as a result, people are more inclined toward low-calorie and low-sugar food products, which drives the market.

Recent development

Archer Daniels Midland Company, a global leader in nutrition and agricultural origination and processing, announced today the completion of its acquisition of Sojaprotein, a leading European provider of non-GMO soy ingredients based in Chicago, in 2021.

Cargill, a US-based food processor, plans to acquire the bio-industrial business of Croda, a British specialty chemical maker, for approximately USD 1 billion in 2021 to continue its push into biobased chemicals in Europe, Asia, and the Netherlands.

Ingredion signed a strategic distribution agreement with Batory Foods in 2020. The agreement calls for Ingredion’s distributor to have a presence in Southern California to assist food and beverage manufacturers in obtaining the ingredients they need to produce and market their products.

Major Key Contents Covered in Sorbitol Market :

Introduction of Sorbitol Market with development and status.

Manufacturing Technology of Sorbitol Market with analysis and trends.

Analysis of Global Key Manufacturers with Company Profile, Product Information, Production Information, and Contact Information.

Analysis of Global Capacity, Production, Production Value, Cost and Profit

Analysis with Comparison, Supply, Consumption, and Import and Export.

Sorbitol Market Analysis with Status and Competition by Companies and Countries.

2022-2029 Forecast of Global Sorbitol Market with Cost, Profit, Shares, Supply, Demands, Import and Export

Trending factors influencing the shares of APAC, Europe, North America, and ROW.

Sorbitol Market Analysis of Industry Chain Structure, Upstream Raw Materials, Downstream Industry.

