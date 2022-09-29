Solar Street Lighting Market Size In 2022 : Business Statistics with Top Countries Data, Industry Demand, Share, Global Trend Analysis and Methodology by Forecast to 2030

The global solar street lighting market held a market value of USD 3,972 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach USD 15,716.4 million by the year 2030. The market is projected to list a CAGR of 17.12% during the forecast period.

The research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global SOLAR STREET LIGHTING market, with particular attention paid to its key players and their business strategies, geographic development, market segmentation, competitive environment, production, pricing, and cost structure.

The report studies each area of the essential components of the global market. It also covers the driving forces, constraints, trends, and opportunities of the market.

The report’s qualitative and quantitative analysis will assist businesses in conducting extensive research on the global market. It also highlights the SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and Porter’s five strengths in the worldwide market.

The major companies in the global SOLAR STREET LIGHTING market are examined in terms of their market shares, most recent innovations, new product introductions, collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and the markets they target.

The leading players in the market are:

The prominent players operating in the global solar street lighting market include Acuity Brands, Inc., Bajaj Electricals Ltd., Bridgelux Inc., Cooper Lighting, LLC, Dragons Breath Solar, Jiangsu SOKOYO Solar Lighting Co., Ltd., Omega Solar, Philips Lighting Holding B.V., Signify Holding BV, Sol Inc., Solar Street Lights USA, Solektra International LLC, Sunna Design, Urja Global Ltd., and VerySol Inc., among others.

The research explores the products and applications through a thorough analysis of their product portfolios. Additionally, it offers helpful advice for both established and emerging market participants.

The global market is extremely fragmented, and the major players have employed a variety of techniques to enhance their market share, including new product releases, expansion, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others.

The market shares of the international markets in Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa are included in the research.

The segmentation of the worldwide market is the main focus. Cross-segment growth enables precise estimates and forecasts of sales in terms of volume and value for the years 2022–2030.

The global market segmentation focuses on

By Type,

Portable

Standalone

Centralized

Others

The standalone segment held the largest market share of nearly 49% and is expected to grow at a steady rate owing to its growing adoption. The centralized segment volume is estimated to cross 400 million units by 2028.

By Component,

Controller

Lamp

o Compact fluorescent light (CFL)

o Light-emitting diode (LED)

o Metal halide

o Sodium vapor

o Others

Solar Panel

Sensors

o Night & Motion Sensors

o Passive Infrared (PIR) Sensors

Battery

o Lead acid

o Lithium-Ion

Others

On the basis of lamp sub-segment, the LED segment value is projected to cross USD 650 million in 2023 and hit USD 2,293.6 million by 2030. Moreover, the battery segment is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period.

By Application,

Parking Lot

Highway and Roadway

Airport Runway

Manufacturing Site

Playgrounds

Garden

Others

The parking lot segment volume is anticipated to cross 150 million tons by 2025 owing to the rising applications of solar street lights in parking lot spaces. The playgrounds market value is projected to be nearly 76% of airport runway market size in 2021 and is predicted to grow till 80% in 2030.

Key Factors Studied in the Report are:

This section includes output and production value predictions for both the worldwide industry and important regional markets.

This section includes projections for global and regional markets for consumption and consumption value.

It performs a thorough analysis of the worldwide market’s consumers, distributors, sales channels, and value chains.

Access Full Report, here:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS212

