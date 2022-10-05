social-and-emotional-learning-market-2022-2027,-industry-trends,-size,-share,-analysis-and-forecast-report

Social And Emotional Learning Market Report 2022-2027

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Social and Emotional Learning Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, The global social and emotional learning market reached a value of US$ 2.08 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 7.64 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 23.47% during 2022-2027.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Social and emotional learning (SEL) is a training method for helping students of all age groups to express their emotions and show empathy to others. It comprises self-awareness, self-management, social awareness, relationship skills, and responsible decision-making. It guides students to make a positive impact on their surroundings, achieve their goals, and build better relationships with others. It recognizes the emotions and their impact on the behavior of any individual for helping them acknowledge their strength and weaknesses to gain confidence. Apart from this, it boosts self-control, positive thoughts, and actions in various situations for enhanced character development. In addition, SEL encourages students to listen, communicate, and peacefully resolve conflicts with others. Besides this, SEL programs are designed to make students cope with stress, avoid peer pressure, and excel academically. It is also used by teachers and guides to effectively interact with students, increase their cognitive skills, and maintain a safe space inside the classroom. Furthermore, as SEL enables students to enhance test scores and their skills while building a comprehensive career, it is widely implemented in the study curriculum of elementary, middle, and high schools across the globe.

Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/social-emotional-learning-market/requestsample

Social and Emotional Learning Market Trends and Drivers:

At present, the rising adoption of cloud computing in K-12 standards to enhance SEL training around the world represents one of the key factors driving the market. Besides this, the growing interest of school authorities to provide holistic education to their students, along with a safe institutional environment, is positively influencing the market. In addition, governments of several countries are undertaking initiatives to incorporate the SEL program into the existing academic curriculum of elementary, middle, and high schools, which is propelling the growth of the market. Apart from this, the rising academic competition to acquire better scores in various examinations across the globe is contributing to the growth of the market. Additionally, the increasing prevalence of mental health complications, such as anxiety and depression, in students due to academic pressure and confusion in career choices around the world is strengthening the growth of the market. Moreover, SEL effectively develops high character habits in students from an early age, which is offering a favorable market outlook. Furthermore, key market players are extensively investing in research and development (R&D) activities to introduce artificial intelligence (AI) integrated SEL programs for enhancing the learning experience of students, which is expected to bolster the growth of the market in the coming years.

Social and Emotional Learning Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Aperture Education LLC

BASE Education

Committee for Children

Emotional ABCs

EVERFI Inc. (Vector Solutions)

Everyday Speech

Evolution Labs (Navigate360)

Kickboard Inc.

Nearpod

Panorama Education

Peekapak

Purpose Prep Inc.

Rethink Ed

The Social Express Inc.

Ask Customization and Browse full report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/social-emotional-learning-market

The report has segmented the market based on component, type and end user.

Breakup by Component:

Solution

Services

Breakup by Type:

Web-based

Application

Breakup by End User:

Pre-K

Elementary School

Middle and High School

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Browse Other Reports by IMARC Group:

Generative Design Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/generative-design-market

Incident Response Services Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/incident-response-services-market

Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/machine-learning-as-a-service-market

Insurance Analytics Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/insurance-analytics-market

Transaction Monitoring Software Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/transaction-monitoring-software-market

Contact us:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY (Wyoming) 82801 USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

This release was published on openPR.