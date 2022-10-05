Social And Emotional Learning Market 2022-2027, Industry Trends, Size, Share, Analysis and Forecast Report
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Social and Emotional Learning Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, The global social and emotional learning market reached a value of US$ 2.08 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 7.64 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 23.47% during 2022-2027.
Social and emotional learning (SEL) is a training method for helping students of all age groups to express their emotions and show empathy to others. It comprises self-awareness, self-management, social awareness, relationship skills, and responsible decision-making. It guides students to make a positive impact on their surroundings, achieve their goals, and build better relationships with others. It recognizes the emotions and their impact on the behavior of any individual for helping them acknowledge their strength and weaknesses to gain confidence. Apart from this, it boosts self-control, positive thoughts, and actions in various situations for enhanced character development. In addition, SEL encourages students to listen, communicate, and peacefully resolve conflicts with others. Besides this, SEL programs are designed to make students cope with stress, avoid peer pressure, and excel academically. It is also used by teachers and guides to effectively interact with students, increase their cognitive skills, and maintain a safe space inside the classroom. Furthermore, as SEL enables students to enhance test scores and their skills while building a comprehensive career, it is widely implemented in the study curriculum of elementary, middle, and high schools across the globe.
Social and Emotional Learning Market Trends and Drivers:
At present, the rising adoption of cloud computing in K-12 standards to enhance SEL training around the world represents one of the key factors driving the market. Besides this, the growing interest of school authorities to provide holistic education to their students, along with a safe institutional environment, is positively influencing the market. In addition, governments of several countries are undertaking initiatives to incorporate the SEL program into the existing academic curriculum of elementary, middle, and high schools, which is propelling the growth of the market. Apart from this, the rising academic competition to acquire better scores in various examinations across the globe is contributing to the growth of the market. Additionally, the increasing prevalence of mental health complications, such as anxiety and depression, in students due to academic pressure and confusion in career choices around the world is strengthening the growth of the market. Moreover, SEL effectively develops high character habits in students from an early age, which is offering a favorable market outlook. Furthermore, key market players are extensively investing in research and development (R&D) activities to introduce artificial intelligence (AI) integrated SEL programs for enhancing the learning experience of students, which is expected to bolster the growth of the market in the coming years.
Social and Emotional Learning Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
Aperture Education LLC
BASE Education
Committee for Children
Emotional ABCs
EVERFI Inc. (Vector Solutions)
Everyday Speech
Evolution Labs (Navigate360)
Kickboard Inc.
Nearpod
Panorama Education
Peekapak
Purpose Prep Inc.
Rethink Ed
The Social Express Inc.
The report has segmented the market based on component, type and end user.
Breakup by Component:
Solution
Services
Breakup by Type:
Web-based
Application
Breakup by End User:
Pre-K
Elementary School
Middle and High School
Breakup by Region:
North America
Asia-Pacific
Europe
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
