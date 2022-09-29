Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-Addiction Market Trends Evaluation, Geographical Segmentation, Business Challenges till Forecast 2029 Global Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-Addiction Market, By Product Type (Nicotine Replacement Therapy Products, Nicotine Lozenges, Nicotine Gums, Nicotine Sprays, Nicotine Transdermal Patches, Drug Therapy, Zyban, Chantix, Nicotine Sublingual Tablets, Nicotine Inhalers, E-cigarettes), Type (Pharmacological, Therapies and Others), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), End-User (Generation Z, Millennials, Generation X and Silent Generation), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Belgium, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028

Market Analysis and Insights : Global Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-Addiction Market

The smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 15.4% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth. Rapid urbanization is escalating the growth of smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market.

Smoking cessation or nicotine de-addiction comprises of tobacco discontinuation. Tobacco is known to contain nicotine that causes addiction by releasing the neurotransmitters such as dopamine, gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA) and glutamate. Smoking cessation products is highly beneficial in treating cigarette and tobacco addicts.

The rise in the number of people trying to quit smoking across the globe acts as one of the major factors driving the growth of smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market. Government is emphasizing strict regulations to control the nicotine and cigarette addiction due to its toxic effects on cardiac and respiratory systems, and high taxes on tobacco products accelerate the market growth. The increase in the government policies in relation to smoking cessation include smoking prohibition in public places and growth in awareness regarding ill effects of smoking among population further influence the market. Additionally, high adoption of ill lifestyle options, rapid urbanization and surge in disposable income positively affect the smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market. Furthermore, government initiatives to promote awareness extend profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

On the other hand, reluctance in accepting the treatment is expected to obstruct the market growth. Lack of awareness is projected to challenge the smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market in the forecast period of 2021-2028.

