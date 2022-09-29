Smartphones Market foreseen to grow exponentially over 2030 with Impressive CAGR Exclusive Report

The global Smartphones market was valued at USD 273.9 Billion in 2021 and is forecasted to reach USD 520.7 Billion by the year 2030. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.6% over the projected period. In 2021, around 1,617.5 million smartphones were estimated to be sold in 2021.

The research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global SMARTPHONES market, with particular attention paid to its key players and their business strategies, geographic development, market segmentation, competitive environment, production, pricing, and cost structure.

The report studies each area of the essential components of the global market. It also covers the driving forces, constraints, trends, and opportunities of the market.

The report’s qualitative and quantitative analysis will assist businesses in conducting extensive research on the global market. It also highlights the SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and Porter’s five strengths in the worldwide market.

The major companies in the global SMARTPHONES market are examined in terms of their market shares, most recent innovations, new product introductions, collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and the markets they target.

The leading players in the market are:

Key players operating in the global Smartphones market include ZTE Corp., Samsung Electronics, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Apple Inc., Vivo Communication Technology Co. Ltd., Xiaomi Corporation, Guangdong OPPO Mobile Telecommunications Corp., Ltd, Nokia Corporation, AsusTek Computer Inc., Sony Corporation, Micromax Informatics Ltd., Realme, Panasonic Corp, Motorola, Inc., HTC Corporation, Lenovo Group Limited, BBK Electronics Corp. Ltd., Mobicel, and Transsion Group, among others.

The research explores the products and applications through a thorough analysis of their product portfolios. Additionally, it offers helpful advice for both established and emerging market participants.

The global market is extremely fragmented, and the major players have employed a variety of techniques to enhance their market share, including new product releases, expansion, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others.

The market shares of the international markets in Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa are included in the research.

The segmentation of the worldwide market is the main focus. Cross-segment growth enables precise estimates and forecasts of sales in terms of volume and value for the years 2022–2030.

The global market segmentation focuses on

By Brand,

Apple

Samsung

Xiaomi

Oppo

Huawei

VIVO

Others

The Samsung segment is expected to account for the largest market share of over 30% owing to its high demand globally for past few decades. The Xiaomi segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of more than 14% owing to increasing adoption owing to cheap prices as compared to other brands.

By Operating System,

Android

Windows

iOS

Palm OS

Others (Sailfish, Tizen, and Blackberry OS)

The Android segment is estimated to hold the largest market share of more than 70% owing to its user friendly nature. The iOS segment is expected to account for 35% of the Android segments volume in 2021 and this is estimated to reach 37% in 2030.

By RAM Size,

Below 2GB

2GB-4GB

4GB-8GB

More than 8GB

The 4GB-8GB is a major segment and contributes to more than the combined market size of 2GB-4GB and the more than 8GB segment owing to rising demand for 4GB-8GB RAM size smartphones, especially by younger population.

By Generation,

3G

4G

5G

The 5G segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate owing to increasing technological advancements by market players for manufacturing 5G smartphones. The 3G and 4G segments are also estimated to grow at significant rates.

By Screen Size,

Below 4.0

4.0-5.0

Above 5.0

The above 5.0 segment is expected to be the major segment and the unit sales of this screen size is estimated to be more than the combined unit sales of the remaining screen sizes. This is owing to rising demand for above 5.0 screen size smartphones.

By Price Range,

< US$ 100

US$ 101 US$ 200

US$ 201 US$ 500

US$ 501

The US$ 201 US$ 500 segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of around 7.9% owing to increasing availability of smartphones in this price range. Around 700 million units of US$ 501 smartphones are expected to be sold by 2028.

By Distribution Channel,

Online

o Brand Website

o E-Marketplaces

Offline

o Multi Brand Store

o Brand Store

The offline segment is estimated to account for the largest market share owing to high preference of offline stores for buying smartphones, especially in the developing economies. The online segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate owing to growing adoption of e-commerce websites.

By Component Hardware,

Battery

Display Technology

o LCD

o LED

o OLED

System-on-a-chip (SoC)

CPU

Graphics Processing Unit

Memory Management Unit

Connectivity

Modems

Camera

Sensors

o Accelerometer

o Gyroscope

o Digital Compass

o Ambient Light Sensor

o Proximity Sensor

The sensors segment is expected to account for a major share of the market, i.e. around 27% owing to various technological advancements in the smartphones for inclusion of various types of sensors in the device. The camera segment is estimated to grow at the fastest rate of around 8.5% owing to rising demand for good quality of camera for photography and videography purposes, especially in the younger population.

Key Factors Studied in the Report are:

This section includes output and production value predictions for both the worldwide industry and important regional markets.

This section includes projections for global and regional markets for consumption and consumption value.

It performs a thorough analysis of the worldwide market’s consumers, distributors, sales channels, and value chains.

