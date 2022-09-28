Smart Water Cooler Market Growth Forecast – Global Sales Revenue Analysis, Current Trends, Covid-19 Impact, Competitive Landscape, SWOT Analysis, Opportunities and Challenges

Market Analysis and Insights Global Smart Water Cooler Market

The smart water cooler market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 7.30% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research report on smart water cooler market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth. Rapid urbanization is escalating the growth of smart water cooler market.

Market Scenario :

Smart water coolers is known to have two outlets including hot water and cold water, and this is what differentiates them from traditional water coolers. These water coolers possess various functions such as app control, temperature control and LCD display. They carry additional in-built features such as additional dispenser for room temperature water and water purification.

The rise in awareness about health and hygiene among consumers across the globe acts as one of the major factors driving the growth of smart water cooler market. The rapid expansion of the tourism and hospitality sector, and rise in smart water coolers are more energy efficient and environmentally friendly accelerate the market growth. The increase in temperature around the world and rise in awareness of timely consumption of water for better immune system and desire for clear skin further influence the market. Additionally, increase in food expenditure, rise in health-conscious consumers, surge in the disposable income of people and increase in food expenditure positively affect the smart water cooler market. Furthermore, rise in demand for purified water extend profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.

On the other hand, excessive consumption of electricity and frequent replacement of components are expected to obstruct the market growth. The existing complications are projected to challenge the smart water cooler market in the forecast period of 2022-2029.

Major Competitors covered in the report are Clover Co.,Ltd., Whirlpool Corporation., OASIS International., Glacial Home, Primo Water Cooperation., eAccess Solutions, Inc., Emerson Electric Co, Waterlogic Holdings Limited., Haier Inc, Edgars., Voltas, Inc., Electrolux Home Products, Inc, Breville, Inc., Blue Star Limited., AK Service & Food Equipment, Ocean Techno, Swaggers Technologies., Aquafizer India Co., Sunrise Water Cooler, Bharti Refrigeration Works., and Rockwell Industries Limited

Global Smart Water Cooler Market Scope and Market Size

The smart water cooler market is segmented on the basis of product type, capacity, operation, application and distribution channel. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of product type, the smart water cooler market is segmented into bottled coolers and bottle-less water coolers.

On the basis of capacity, the smart water cooler market is segmented into less than 10 liter, 10-20 liters and above 20 liters.

On the basis of operation, the smart water cooler market is segmented into top loading and bottom loading.

On the basis of application, the smart water cooler market is segmented into residential and commercial.

On the basis of distribution channel, the smart water cooler market is segmented into online and offline.

Smart Water Cooler Market Country Level Analysis

The smart water cooler market is analyzed and market size, volume information is provided by country, product type, capacity, operation, application and distribution channel as referenced above.

The countries covered in the global smart water cooler market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the smart water cooler market because of the high disposable income within the region. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness growth during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 due to the increase in adoption of smart water coolers in developing countries.

The country section of the smart water cooler market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Pipeline Analysis

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers and Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

Part 16: Appendix

