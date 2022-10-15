Smart Learning Systems Market Size 2022 | Latest Insights, Growth Rate, Future Trends, and Global Outlook to 2028

The Smart Learning Systems Market report offers an in-depth assessment of market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become familiar with the Smart Learning Systems market. It particularly sheds light on market fluctuations, pricing structure, uncertainties, potential risks, and growth prospects to help players to plan effective strategies for gaining successful in the Smart Learning Systems market. Importantly, it allows players to gain deep insights into the business development and market growth of leading companies operating in the Smart Learning Systems market.

The smart learning systems market was valued at USD 24.31 billion in 2019, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 82.58 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 22.5%, during the forecast period (2022 – 2027).

Top Leading Companies of Smart Learning Systems Market are – Blackboard Inc., Pearson PLC, Ellucian Company, Smart Technologies Inc., Promethean World, Desire2learn, Dell EMC, Citrix Systems Inc., Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, Cisco Systems Inc. and others.

Industry News and Updates:

– Feb 2022 – Pearson and the Washington State University announced the renewal and expansion of their longstanding online degree partnership with the Carson College of Business. In an intensely competitive market, where general trends around MBA application volume are less and many programs are challenged to fight enrolment declines, Washington State University’s online program continues to increase enrolment.

– Mar 2019 – Blackborad Inc., launched the Instituto de Educação Superior de Brasília (IESB), a center for higher education located in Brasilia (Brazil) and implemented the company’s flagship learning management system (LMS)- Blackboard Learn Ultra.

Key Market Trends:

Mobile Devices are Expected to Witness Significant Growth

– Mobile devices are growing for smart learning due to their portability and convenience regarding accessing content and social interactions. The number of smartphone users is also increasing every passing day.

– Owing to an exponential increase in ubiquity and computing capacity, today’s smartphones provide endless possibilities for higher engagement, enhancement of student understanding, and extension of learning beyond the classroom. Smartphones also offer an easy way for teachers to “facilitate and inspire student learning and creativity” while increasing motivation.

Asia-Pacific is Expected to Witness Significant Growth

– Asia-Pacific countries contribute significantly to the growth of the smart learning market. The adoption of smart learning solutions is explicitly deployed in this region to determine the power of innovative learning methodologies; the intrinsic strength and rapid economic growth are aiding this region in becoming one of the fastest-growing education markets internationally.

– India has the largest population in the world in the age bracket of 5-24 years, which presents a large number of opportunities in the education space.

Investigator Observers Strong Growth in Specific Regions:

– Europe Market (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy)

– Center East and Africa Market (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa)

– South America Market (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

– North America Market (United States, Canada, Mexico)

– Asia Pacific Market (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia).

The Latest Industry Data Included in this Report:

– Smart Learning Systems Market Size & Analysis (2017 – 2027)

– Market Share Analysis of Smart Learning Systems Market (%),2017 – 2027

– Smart Learning Systems Market Share, By Brand

– Smart Learning Systems Market Share, By Company

– Smart Learning Systems Market Assessment & Opportunity (Value),2017 – 2027

– Major Companies Smart Learning Systems Market Value Analysis & Forecast

– Promising Smart Learning Systems Development by Major Companies

– Detailed Smart Learning Systems Portfolio of the Major Companies

– Major Deals in the Smart Learning Systems Market

– Major Companies Analysis

